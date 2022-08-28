Former Knicks Guard Tabbed as Target for Conference Rival

Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks

Getty Dennis Smith, Jr. of the New York Knicks dunks during the AT&T Slam Dunk as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The 2022 offseason has been a rather busy time period for the New York Knicks what with their frequent activity on the free agency market and ongoing trade pursuits, but for some of the team’s former members this summer has been rather uneventful.

One past member in Dennis Smith Jr., who suited up for the orange and blue from 2019-2021 before being traded to the Detroit Pistons two years back in the Derrick Rose deal, has found himself struggling to find an employer since the conclusion of the regular season.

Now an unrestricted free agent, the 24-year-old has been floating around untouched on the open market, receiving minimal attention from the league’s 30 teams.

With training camps set to open in late September, the point guard has about a month to try and land himself an invite from a front office, and while many clubs across the association may consider pursuing him Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar recently stated in an Augst 27 article that the guard could be an optimal target for the Miami Heat.

The Heat are one of the best organizations in all of sports, and they have done a great job at setting up their players to be successful. There have been plenty of players that were good on the Heat, but not as productive elsewhere. 

“They could bring him in for training camp, and if they like him sign him for the season. If not, they would simply waive him. Both Smith Jr. and the Heat could benefit from a partnership. For Smith Jr., he could potentially save his NBA career, and for the Heat they could get a really talented player for nothing.

“Their starting point guard Kyle Lowry is 36-years-old, and dealt with an injury during the NBA Playoffs last season. Smith Jr. could be good insurance for the regular season and or 2023 NBA playoffs.”

Last season, Smith served as an infrequently used backup on the Portland Trail Blazers where he averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists through 37 games played.

Smith Jr. Was a Top-billed Draft Prospect

After a sensational one-and-done collegiate stint at NC State, where he posted averages of 18.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds, Dennis Smith Jr. established himself as one of the best prospects heading into the 2016 NBA Draft, drawing comparisons to past All-Stars such as Baron Davis and Steve Francis.

Selected ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks the point guard broke onto the scene with a highly productive first year, finishing his rookie campaign off averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game and earned All-Rookie Second Team honors.

Despite his immediate individual success, Smith’s tenure with the Mavs lasted just short of two seasons, as he was used as the main outbound centerpiece in the January 2019 deal that landed the team Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks.

Since entering the league five years ago, the point guard has found himself attached to four different team’s rosters, enduring quite a bit of coaching-staff changes and role adjustments along the way which certainly has not benefited his progression.

However, Stinar believes a stint in Miami could help his career get back on track.

Knicks Reluctant to Trade Rose

Dennis Smith Jr.’s New York tenure came to an end in February of 2021 when the Knicks opted to package him along with the draft rights to a 2021 second-round pick in a trade that brought Derrick Rose back to the Big Apple.

And while the franchise was willing to offload the 2016 lottery pick, it appears that they’re rather reluctant to part ways with the 2008 number-one overall pick.

Per an August 5 episode of the HoopsHype podcast, The Atheltic’s Tony Jones reported that, when it comes to Donovan Mitchell trade talks between them and the Utah Jazz, the Knickerbockers have drawn a proverbial line in the sand at two highly revered role players, one of which being the former MVP.

“The Knicks don’t want to unload Derrick Rose. He’s long been a favorite of Tom Thibodeau. I know the Knicks want to hang onto him and Grimes. Those guys are priorities,” Jones said.

Since making his return back to the New York Knicks, Rose has managed to become one of the most valuable contributors on the ball club, ranking in the top-3 on the team in box plus-minus rating these past two seasons and, in 2021-22, posted impressive averages of 12 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds on 44.5% shooting from the floor and 40.2% shooting from distance before being shut down in February with an ankle injury.

