Former Knicks Guard Tabbed as Target for Conference Rival

The 2022 offseason has been a rather busy time period for the New York Knicks what with their frequent activity on the free agency market and ongoing trade pursuits, but for some of the team’s former members this summer has been rather uneventful.

One past member in Dennis Smith Jr., who suited up for the orange and blue from 2019-2021 before being traded to the Detroit Pistons two years back in the Derrick Rose deal, has found himself struggling to find an employer since the conclusion of the regular season.

Now an unrestricted free agent, the 24-year-old has been floating around untouched on the open market, receiving minimal attention from the league’s 30 teams.

With training camps set to open in late September, the point guard has about a month to try and land himself an invite from a front office, and while many clubs across the association may consider pursuing him Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar recently stated in an Augst 27 article that the guard could be an optimal target for the Miami Heat.

“The Heat are one of the best organizations in all of sports, and they have done a great job at setting up their players to be successful. There have been plenty of players that were good on the Heat, but not as productive elsewhere.