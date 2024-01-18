Former OG Anunoby’s Teammate Calls Knicks Trade ‘Absolutely Perfect’

Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet believes his former Toronto teammate OG Anunoby will lift the New York Knicks to another level in the NBA Playoffs.

“I thought it was absolutely perfect, a great trade for them,” VanVleet said via New York Post’s Peter Botte before the Rockets faced the Knicks on Wednesday, January 17 at Madison Square Garden. “You probably won’t even see his true value until the playoffs, with all the different matchups. He can guard anybody. Definitely, I think NY is gonna love him.”

The Knicks now have an elite defender who can matchup against Boston Celtics duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Miami Heats’ Jimmy Butler, dwarf Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey and switch between Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the postseason.

In his first eight games with the Knicks, Anunoby is averaging 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals — below his numbers with the Raptors but his true value lies in the way he impacts winning.

Since the trade, Anunoby has registered the highest plus-minus (+134) among all NBA players, per Statmuse. It means the Knicks have been outscoring their opponents by 134 points per 100 possessions when Anunoby is on the floor.

Their 6-2 record since Anunoby joined the Knicks speaks volumes of his impact.

“He’s made great contributions not just on with defense, but moving without the ball, getting the ball up the floor fast, shotmaking. It’s only gonna get better as we go,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Anunoby after their January 9 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Will Knicks Revisit Their Interest in Bruce Brown?

The Knicks were interested in Bruce Brown during the free agency. But Brown ultimately signed a larger two-year deal with the Indiana Pacers versus what the Knicks midlevel exception which they eventually used on Donte DiVincenzo.

But with Brown now in Toronto as part of the Pascal Siakam trade, the Knicks can trade for him using Evan Fournier’s expiring salary and draft capital.

“For what it’s worth, Raptors are allowed to flip Brown before the trade deadline,” The Athletic’s Fred Katz commented after the Siakam deal. “They just can’t aggregate him with other players. [The] Knicks expressed interest in Brown during free agency. He’s a CAA client, as well. Under contract for $22 million this season with a $23 million team option in ’24-25.”

Brown won a championship with Denver last season, playing his natural position at point guard as he backed up Jamal Murray.

The Knicks have lost playmaking and defensive versatility in their second unit with Immanuel Quickley’s exit to Toronto as part of the Anunoby deal. Brown could come in and fill that void.

Kelly Olynyk as Backup Big?

ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks points to Utah Jazz reserve big man Kelly Olynyk as the perfect trade target for the Knicks to improve around the margin.

“If there’s anything [trade] out there [for Utah], it will probably be Olynyk. I think he’ll be great in New York as far as adding another big who can stretch the floor,” Marks said on the “Hoop Collective” podcast on January 17.

Olynyk, who averages 4.5 assists this season, could compensate for the Quickley playmaking void in the Knicks’ second unit while allowing Miles McBride to continue with his increased role as Jalen Brunson’s backup.