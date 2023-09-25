Knicks Promote Controversial Exec After Scott Perry’s Exit

The New York Knicks promoted Gersson Rosas to senior vice president of basketball operations, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The promotion was expected after the Knicks did not renew Scott Perry‘s contract as general manager.

Rosas, who joined the Knicks as a senior basketball in February last year, quickly rose to a prominent role in the organization. He led the failed Donovan Mitchell trade negotiation last summer, per multiple reports.

Before joining the Knicks, Rosas succeeded Tom Thibodeau as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ president in 2019. However, he only lasted for two seasons as he was unceremoniously fired in 2021 over complaints of a toxic, dysfunctional, tension-filled front office and a consensual affair with a staffer.

Rosas and Thibodeau previously worked together in Houston.

Rosas also had a short-lived stint as Dallas Mavericks general manager in 2013. Disagreement about his role and a growing concern about his fit led to his eventual return to Houston after only three months in Dallas.

“Sources briefed on the situation told ESPN.com that the abrupt parting was triggered by the fact that Rosas — hired by the Mavericks to work in support of longtime president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson — wanted a greater share of control over Dallas’ basketball operations. Concerns about how Rosas would fit into the Mavericks’ front-office structure and accept a supplementary role to Nelson, sources said, surfaced almost immediately after Rosas’ arrival in late July,” Marc Stein, then ESPN senior writer, reported on October 29, 2013.

Rosas is now the third in command behind Knicks president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley.

Immanuel Quickley Extension Update

Immanuel Quickley and the Knicks could get a deal done before the October 23 deadline, a day before the new season tips off.

“Based on conversations I’ve had with people in the know, there is optimism that a deal can get done,” Fred Katz of The Athletic reported on Monday.

Quickley is coming off a career season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field. He showed star potential in 21 spot starts this past season, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers.

Knicks Considering 2 Ex-Knicks as Backup TV Analyst

MSG Network are considering reuniting Jeff Van Gundy or Mark Jackson with Mike Breen on Knicks road games telecast for next season.

According to New York Daily News’s Bob Raissman, the network is already laying out its backup plan as the 78-year-old Walt Frazier has started to cut back on traveling to Knicks road games beginning last season.

“NBA TV sources say MSGN brass is considering a few different voices to fill in for Frazier, including Jeff (Shecky) Van Gundy and Mark Jackson,” Raissman wrote.

Van Gundy, 61, spent the last 16 years with ESPN creating on-air chemistry with Jackson and MSG Network’s resident play-by-play anchor Mike Breen. Van Gundy became a fan favorite at the broadcast booth for his candor.

Before joining the television booth, Van Gundy held head coaching jobs in New York and Houston. He was the third-winningest coach in Knicks history with 248 wins, 25 victories ahead of Pat Riley. He recently worked with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup as its chief scout.

Jackson, 58, played his first five seasons in the NBA with the Knicks. The New York native was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1988 and made his lone All-Star appearance in 1989. Jackson has popularized several catchphrases, including “Mama, there goes that man!” and “Hand down, man down!”