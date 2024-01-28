Knicks Still Have Interest in $23 Million Immanuel Quickley Replacement

The New York Knicks are looking to make a move at the deadline and at the top of their priority list is a bench scorer. After the team traded Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby, the only negative has been the Knicks bench. The one player who continues to be linked is Jordan Clarkson.

Anunoby has been a major factor for the team, finishing with a positive plus/minus in all 14 games with the Knicks. If they can find a way to replace what Quickley did for them off the bench, this team automatically becomes a title contender. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Knicks interest in the guard.

“In Clarkson’s case, the New York Knicks are among the teams showing interest. On paper, Clarkson’s fit with the Knicks seems natural. When New York included Immanuel Quickley in the deal that brought them OG Anunoby, the Knicks lost the one guy who could come off their bench with the ability to create plays off the dribble.”

Jones explains why the Knicks have an interest in Clarkson, hinting at the need for creation outside of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

“As the Knicks stand currently, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are tasked with creating the majority of advantage basketball on each possession. Clarkson’s inclusion on the roster would fill the void left by New York losing Quickley in that deal.”

Julius Randle Injury Update Could Change Deadline Plans

The Knicks defeated the Miami Heat on January 27, 125-109. However, the impressive win ended in a disappointing fashion as Julius Randle was injured after Jaime Jaquez Jr. attempted to draw a charge.

According to the New York Post’s Mark W. Sanchez, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said he’s “very” concerned about Randle’s injury.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the X-ray didn’t show much damage and that he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The X-Ray didn’t show much damage, source said. An MRI is coming later tonight. https://t.co/KLj4nSnF2a — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2024

Sanchez reported what Randle’s co-star, Jalen Brunson had to say after the game.

“We were happy we won,” Jalen Brunson said of the mood in the locker room. “Hopefully he’s going to be all right. Still waiting to hear going forward.”

Jordan Clarkson Brings the Knicks Scoring

Jordan Clarkson has long been a name to watch for contending teams. He’s been a huge piece of the Utah Jazz and will continue to find success with the next team he’s on due to his scoring ability.

Marc Stein reported on his Substack that the Knicks have an interest in Clarkson, confirming Jones’ report.

“Word is that the Knicks have a level of interest in Utah’s Jordan Clarkson as well as a trio of guards they have been linked to previously: Portland’s Malcolm Brogdon, Charlotte’s Terry Rozier, and Detroit’s Alec Burks (a recent Knicks alumnus).”

On the season, he’s averaging 18.1 points per game and playing more than 30 minutes per night. He’s struggled a bit from three, shooting just 31.2%, but he can score in different ways. Clarkson gives the New York Knicks some flexibility on the bench and could be the perfect Quickley replacement.