Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley Reveals Favorite Game of His Entire Career

New York Knicks‘ quick-rising guard Immanuel Quickley had his NBA coming-out-party this season. And his best individual performance of the season also happened to be his favorite game in his entire basketball career.

On Monday, Quickley retweeted the Knicks’ social media post about his epic 38-point game in their double-overtime win in Boston in March with a caption:

“From childhood till now, this was my favorite game of my entire career. God did his thing this day (prayers emoji).”

From childhood till now, this was my favorite game of my entire career. God did his thing this day 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/rpzIVP9fMd — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) June 12, 2023

That 131-129 double-overtime win in Boston on March 9 was Quickley’s arrival to the national consciousness that helped push his Sixth Man of the Year candidacy. While Quickley finished second to Boston’s Malcom Brogdon in the balloting, that fateful night March belonged to him.

With their star Jalen Brunson out with a sore left foot, Quickley stepped up into his spot at the Knicks starting backcourt with their eight-game winning streak at stake.

Quickley delivered with the game of his life: 38 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks in 55 minutes. When everyone appeared to be tired in the exhausting 58-minute battle, Quickley dropped seven points in the second overtime to lift the Knicks to their season-high nine-game winning streak.

The best part of the Quickley Boston game is that it was also one of if not his best defensive game of the season. He held Celtics players to 7/25 (28%) shooting along with 4 steals and 2 blocks. Complete 2-way masterclass. pic.twitter.com/m0fMfUW5rr — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) June 12, 2023

Quickley Predicted to Get $90 Million Extension

Thanks to that game in Boston and his overall performance in his third NBA season, Quickley is due for huge payday.

Spotrac’s cap guru Keith Smith predicted that Quickley would parlay his Sixth Man of the Year runner-up finish into a huge payday this summer.

Smith sees Quickley getting “$84 million with incentives that could bring it up to $90 million, no options” from the Knicks.

“Quickley is a really fun player. He’s a scoring machine and a solid defender. He’d probably start for a handful of teams around the NBA. The challenge with the Knicks is that starting him and Jalen Brunson would be a tiny backcourt. That keeps Quickley in a bench role, and that limits his upside contract-wise. But the Knicks would do well to get him signed long-term. Something bridging his current role with his potential makes sense, as New York loves to add incentives into their contracts,” Smith wrote.

Quickley Linked to Suns

Quickley is being eyed as one of the potential replacements for Chris Paul in Phoenix, according to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley’s entry in the 2020 NBA Draft,” Fischer wrote.

The Suns have until June 28 to decide whether to waive, stretch, guarantee or trade Paul and his $30.8 million salary for next season.

In 60 games off the bench, Quickley was productive with 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game average. In 21 spot starts, he raised his play, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers.