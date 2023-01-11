3 Teams Interested in Trading for Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley: Report

While it’s tough to envision the New York Knicks parting ways with him considering how valuable he’s become for the team, there are reportedly three clubs looking to trade for the young guard.

As reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards have all expressed interest in Quickley.

“Another Knicks player whose name has circulated in the rumor mill this season is Immanuel Quickley,” he wrote. “Several teams, including the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others, have expressed interest in Quickley, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Earlier in the season in November, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Quickley was available in talks, so there’s a chance the Knicks could find themselves moving on despite the important role he plays.

Who Would Be the Best Fit?

Of those three teams, the Mavericks could end up being the best fit since they have just cut former Knick Kemba Walker.

The Mavs need a backup option at point guard, and they’ve been trying to find it ever since Jalen Brunson left town. The Knicks know full well a team that is playing Frank Ntilikina backup minutes, or starter for that matter, isn’t exactly a good thing no matter how well liked he is.

Quickley could certainly fill in and play a good role there, but they aren’t the only team interested in acquiring him.

The Wizards who seem to be stuck between a rebuild and competing, much like the Knicks were for several years, are reportedly interested in adding Quickley. He’s a young player who could fit in with the team’s long term plans, and perhaps he could be used as a piece in a deal that would land the Knicks Kyle Kuzma.

As for the Bucks, adding more firepower to a dangerous team is never a bad thing, and the team could certainly use more shooters.

Why Are the Knicks Shopping Quickley?

From the outside looking in, it might be a head-scratcher to see the Knicks looking to trade away somebody who’s as important as Quickley.

An NBA executive speaking to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett says Quickley is a piece the team wants to hang onto.

“The one guy who is really their trade asset is the one guy they’d like to keep, and that’s (Immanuel) Quickley,” the exec told Bulpett. “Great kid. But he sees himself as a starting point guard, and the Knicks see him as a combo guard.”

However, there are some red flags with the young guard the team might not think are fixable. Throughout his career, he’s been a very streaky shooter, and when he’s on fire, then there are no issue.

The problem is his career shooting percentage is below 40 percent, and he hasn’t shown many encouraging signs that will change. He is hitting 41.7 percent of his shots this season, but the Knicks have to want that number even higher than that.

As a backup guard, Quickley could certainly work for many teams, but if he has aspirations of starting, then he needs to show more improvement.

The executive told Bulpett that Quickley is comparing himself to Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and thinking he should be on the same trajectory.

“The problem is Quickley sees what Tyrese Maxey is doing 80 miles south of there and he thinks, ‘Hey, I’m every bit as good as Tyrese. The only difference is he’s had opportunity and I haven’t,’” the exec continued. “So he’s worried that the Knicks will never commit to letting him do what he wants to do. But he would bring back some value if they ever decided to trade him.”

It’s unlikely he’ll reach those heights with the Knicks, and if Quickley is set on being a full-time starter, then the Knicks might be better off trading him away.