Proposed Trade Sees Knicks Swap Quickley & Fournier for $75 Million Guard

Rumor has it, the New York Knicks are open to making moves during the 2022-23 NBA trade season, and an Eastern Conference executive revealed to Heavy Sports one specific transaction that could solve quite a few of their problems.

In a recent sit-down with our NBA Insider Sean Deveney, the anonymous exec discussed possible deals Leon Rose and company could be positioning themselves to make at some point in the near future, and, during the conversation, they schemed up one package that involves two oft-discussed possible assets being shipped out to land them an established scoring threat.

The deal concocted reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive

Eric Gordon

Houston Rockets receive

Evan Fournier

Immanuel Quickley

Though the interest in Fournier is widely viewed as non-existent considering the fact that he’s owed $55.8 million over the next three years, the executive believes that, should the Knicks simply just wish to rid themselves of these financial burdens, adding Quickley as a sweetener could be a worthwhile move to make and, in this case, the Rockets could be a viable suitor.

“They’d like to move (Evan) Fournier but there is not much of a market there now. There is a lot of interest in (Immanuel) Quickley but they want a first-round pick there and no one is willing to go that far. If they wanted to just get off Fournier’s deal they could send him to Houston with Quickley for Eric Gordon,” the executive told Deveney.

The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/1bvLH84LNb — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 18, 2022

Being it’s already been reported that the Knicks have shown a “willingness” to part ways with Immanuel Quickley for the right price this season, for the chance to both clear up financial flexibility in the long-term while also landing the sixth-man extraordinaire in Eric Gordon, perhaps a move such as this could end up being considered by New York’s front office.

The exec would continue by stating that if the Knicks were to pursue such a deal, they’d have to then guarantee Gordon’s 2023-24 salary of $20.9 million, which would be the final season of his four-year, $75 million deal.

Now, while the concept of adding such a price tag to the team’s payroll may not be all that enticing to some fans, there is reason to believe that adding the 33-year-old could be a risk worth taking for the ball club.

Knicks Could Use Gordon’s Skill Set

Dating back to last season, the New York Knicks have been reported as being interested in the concept of an Eric Gordon trade, and, frankly, it’s easy to see why.

Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds the veteran has the perfect build of a modern-day combo guard, while his skill set and high basketball IQ allow him to slot into the rotation anywhere from the one to even a small-ball three, thus making him a highly versatile commodity for head coach Tom Thibodeau to possibly utilize.

As things currently stand, the Knicks place as one of the least-efficient scoring units in the association, as they rank 24th in true shooting percentage, 26th in effective field goal percentage, and are dead-last in 3-point shooting percentage.

Gordon is a man of many trades, and his scoring prowess, which is his strongest trait, could go on to help the club improve upon these truly lackluster numbers if acquired.

A career 16.3 point per game scorer on 37% shooting from deep, now in his 15th season in the league the guard still finds himself sporting impressive and effective per-game averages of 12.3 points and 2.6 assists on 44.4% shooting from the floor and 36.2% shooting from distance.

With his proven track record and the lacking of a long-term commitment attached to his current deal, the idea of swapping out the highly-priced Evan Fournier for Gordon’s services could prove to be well worth it for the Knicks.

However, seeing Quickley added to the deal could be considered a bit too steep of a price in the eyes of the fanbase, and, in turn, is likely hoped that the type of package proposed by the east exec does not come to fruition.

Should Knicks Consider Shopping Randle?

During a December 8 episode of SNY’s “The Putback”, the concept of roster shakeups was broached, and, according to guest and Knicks Film School analyst Jonathan Macri, the preferred course of action should be for New York to shop big man Julius Randle to finally commit to the team’s 2020 lottery pick Obi Toppin as their main power forward option.

“Talk about the most predictable answer in the world but I’m calling around to see if there are any takers for Julius (Randle),” Macri said.

“Obi Toppin you drafted eighth overall (and) in two and a half years almost you still have not used this player in any way, shape, or form…because, one, he doesn’t get a lot of time and, two, you’re not using him in the role that he probably should be used in at this level.”

"Obi Toppin, you drafted 8th overall. You still have not used this player in any way, shape, or form how it would seem like you should." On The Putback with @IanBegley, @JCMacriNBA and @SBondyNYDN join Ian to discuss where the Knicks should go from here: https://t.co/OBvs67zGbG pic.twitter.com/TZDZNuejGp — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 2, 2022

Despite his high-end potential and proven track record when seeing an increased role within Tom Thibodeau’s scheme, through three seasons with New York Toppin has consistently served as a mere reserve option within the rotation and, this season, still finds himself logging sub-20 minutes a night at 17.5.

In Macri’s eyes, now may be the time to give the big man a larger role on a consistent basis and the way for them to do this may be by parting ways with their current starting power forward in Randle.