Knicks Will Try to ‘Lowball’ Immanuel Quickley in Extension Talks: NBA GM

Immanuel Quickley has significantly raised his stock after finishing runner-up to Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year race.

There’s no question now the New York Knicks would like to keep him but at what cost?

“They will try to lowball [Quickley] in an extension,” an Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. “Nothing against the Knicks in saying that, just that is what the protocol is. Every team does it.”

“You know, four years and $50 million, hope he goes for it. Would they come up from that? Maybe. But I know that whatever talks there were about trading him back in November, that is gone,” the NBA GM added.

Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto has contrasting intel on what Quickley’s extension numbers could look like.

“In talking with people around the league, this is what I’ve gathered as far as looking at his value. At worst, his floor would be four years, $80 million,” Scotto said on the May 25 episode of the Hoopshype podcast with his guest, Knicks beat reporters Ian Begley of SNY and Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News. “Then, you’re getting into a conversation of, to make sense for Quickley, is it in the four-year, $100 range?”

During the regular season, Quickley played his way into becoming the Knicks’ fourth-best player and, at times, the third-best on the roster.

The Knicks’ top three players — Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett — all bagged four-year deals worth over $100 million. Currently, the Knicks’ fourth-highest-paid player in their rotation is starting center Mitchell Robinson, who fetched a four-year, $60 million contract to return last summer.

In 21 spot starts, Quickley was magnificent: 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers. In 60 games off the bench, he made the most out of his minutes with 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game average.

Time on Knicks’ Side

Quickley’s extension is not the highest priority for the Knicks this summer. Their focus is to re-sign Josh Hart, who is expected to decline his $12.9 million player option.

The Knicks can defer extending Quickley and wait until next season to see if Quickley’s leap is for real. If they can’t agree on an extension this summer, the Knicks can opt to make Quickley a restricted free agent after next season with a $6.1 million qualifying offer. In that case, they can match what other teams are willing to pay the electric guard.

Will the Knicks Move Immanuel Quickley?

At one point, Quickley was dangled as part of the proposed outgoing package for Donovan Mitchell last summer, according to ESPN.

Then in November, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Knicks had shown a willingness to discuss Quickley in trade talks. In a separate report, The Athletic’s Fred Katz wrote the Knicks had targeted a future first-round pick for Quickley.

So, the question is, will the Knicks entertain moving Quickley again this summer with his extension looming?

“They do not want to move him—unless they’re getting back a game-changing star. But he is as close to untouchable as anyone on the roster at this point,” the Eastern Conference GM told Deveney.