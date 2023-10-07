Wide Gap in Knicks-Immanuel Quickley Extension Talks Revealed

There is a $20 million gap between the New York Knicks and last season’s Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in their extension talks, according to Hoopshype Michael Scotto.

“I think for the Knicks they want it to be at [$80 million], you know like a 4 [years] for [$80 million],” Scotto said on “The Knicks Recap” podcast. “I think for Quick, he’d like it more 4 [years] for [$100 million].”

Both sides have until October 23 to terms or Quickley enters next offseason as a restricted free agent.

Fred Katz of The Athletic believes that “there’s a better than 50% chance” that a Quickley extension gets sealed right before the deadline.

“I’m gonna guess it happens on like the 21st or 22nd or 23rd,” Katz said on the “Knicks Film School” podcast. “I’m gonna say [five years] for $105 million.”

Katz quickly added that if Quickley gets five years, it will not come with a player option in the final year.

On today's KFS podcast… 3-part question for @FredKatz of @TheAthletic: – Does an IQ extension get done before the season?

– If so, when?

– Best guess on the years/amount he'll extend for?

The 24-year-old Quickley has become a key player in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation since he was drafted 25th overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

Quickley is coming off a breakout season when he finished second to Malcolm Brogdon in the Sixth Man of the Year race after he posted 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game averages. Regarded as one of the Knicks’ top perimeter defenders, Quickley stepped up when a starter was out. In 21 spot starts last season, Quickley put up gaudy numbers, tallying 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers.

Quickley distanced himself from the extension talks and let his representation and the Knicks settle the matter.

“Whatever happens, happens because it’s all up to my agent and the Knicks at that point,” Quickley said during media day.

Quickley is represented by Raymond Brothers and Sam Permut of Roc Nation.

Sixth Man of the Year Favorite

Quickley is +600 favorite to win this season’s Sixth Man of the Year, according to BetOnline. Brogdon, recently traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, remains Quickley’s chief rival with +800 odds.

Rounding up the top five betting favorites are the same cast that finished in the top five of last season’s Sixth Man of the Year race: Clippers’ Norman Powell (+1200), Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis (+1400), and Sacramento Kings’ Malik Monk (+1600).

Quickley’s new teammate Donte DiVincenzo is the only other Knicks player on the list as a +6600 longshot.

Josh Hart Ready to Play Whatever Knicks Need

Josh Hart is expected to play some minutes at power forward in the wake of the Obi Toppin trade.

Hart is up to the challenge, pointing out to his biggest strength — versatility.

“I’m whatever [the Knicks] need,” Hart told reporters in the training camp at Charleston, South Carolina. “There are times I was bringing up the ball last year. There are times I was setting screen, rolling, guarding point guards, shooting guards, small forward, power forwards. So, whatever they need.”

Now that his long-term future is secured after signing a four-year, $81 million with the Knicks this past summer, Hart is looking forward to building a wine cellar and finding a country club to play golf in Westchester.

A wine collector and enthusiast, Hart, along with Jalen Brunson, will grace the “The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON New York, presented by Chase Sapphire, on Sunday, October 8 at Forest Hills Stadium where they will have a conversation with The Kid Mero.