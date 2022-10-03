Rising Knicks Guard Reveals Simple Goal for Upcoming Season

The New York Knicks season is just around the corner and many of the players are spending this little time remaining on improvements.

Core pieces like Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle will be getting most of the attention, there are many other players on the roster who are looking at getting better.

For Immanuel Quickley, he set out to achieve a simple goal for himself, but it’s something that has eluded him over the course of his short NBA career.

Speaking on October 1, via the New York Post, the rising guard put it bluntly that he wants to shoot over 40 percent next season, something that he’s not far off from achieving.

Quickley Wants to be More Efficient

Shooting under 40 percent is not good in the NBA, and it’s something Quickley has done two seasons in a row now.

If he wants to see more minutes and become a bigger part of the team, he’ll need to get those numbers up, and it’s something he’s aware of. He told media he improved his mid-range shot and he’s been working on different finishing moves around the basket. He thinks those changes will be enough to get him over the hump.

“I think it will help my field-goal percentage a lot,” he said via the Post. “Just being able to do everything when I’m on the floor is a versatility thing I like for myself.”

Quickley is a nice piece to come off the bench, but if he has dreams of becoming a starter some day, something that has now gotten harder in New York with the addition of Jalen Brunson, he’ll definitely need to up his efficiency. There were some fans last year calling for him to start over Alec Burks, but coach Tom Thibodeau never made it happen.

Going into his third season, this could be a make or break year for Quickley, and it’s clear he still has many believers within the organization that he could blossom into a strong sixth man.

Quickley’s College Coach is a Fan

Current Kentucky coach John Calipari stopped by a Knicks workout to see both Quickley and Derrick Rose, two players he coached in college.

Had to stop in and see my two guards today! So proud of Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley,” he said. “Both great players and unbelievable teammates!! They make everyone around them better!!”

Like Quickley, Rose also has something to prove this season as he spent much of last year plagued by injuries. He was greatly missed, and Leon Rose went as far as calling him the heart and soul of the team.

While Rose downplayed those comments, it’s clear he’s an important piece of the team and anybody around the league would love to have the former MVP on their roster.

Both Rose and Quickley will come off the bench together, and if they are able to get some sort of a rapport going, the Knicks have the makings of one of the best second units in the league.