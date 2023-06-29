Knicks Tried Flipping Immanuel Quickley for a ‘Very Good Player in His Prime’

The New York Knicks tried to trade to flip the extension-eligible Immanuel Quickley, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

“I have heard of at least one situation where they spoke to another team about flipping Quickley for a very good player in his prime. Talks didn’t go far, and it did not seem equivalent to what was going on this past autumn when the Knicks had legitimate discussions with various teams about dealing Quickley for a first-round pick or something like it, league sources told The Athletic at the time,” Katz wrote.

It was not divulged who was the Knicks’ target in the Quickley trade talks. The only confirmed reports of trade talks where the Knicks got involved this offseason are for 3-time All-Star Bradley Beal and 8-time All-Star Paul George.

The latest intel on Quickley debunks the belief that he’s worked his way into becoming close to untouchable after placing second in the Sixth Man of the Year balloting.

“The Knicks are not trying to move Quickley, but they also don’t seem to be against it if they uncover the proper trade,” Katz wrote.

Immanuel Quickley Won’t Take Hometown Discount

One general manager believes Quickley will price himself out of New York.

“Don’t expect Quickley to look for a hometown discount. “He is going to want nine figures,” the league executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney. “And that’s for four years. I can’t say the Knicks will go that high, but they might have to. He is not a guy you want to send to restricted free agency.”

The Knicks have already invested 100-plus million in multi-year deals on the trio of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Adding a fourth expensive contract could cripple the Knicks’ flexibility moving forward, especially with the new restrictive Collective Bargaining Agreement targeting top spenders.

Quickley showed star potential in 21 spot starts this past season, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 47% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers.

But his dream of becoming a starter down the line is hazy in New York as long as Brunson, Barrett and Quentin Grimes are there. Flipping him in a big trade should not come as a surprise.

Knicks, Donte DiVincenzo Have Mutual Interest in Free Agency

According to SNY’s NBA insider Ian Begley, the Knicks and another former Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo have mutual interest in free agency.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reporting that New York has a serious interest in signing the guard. Adding on to this speculation, according to a June 28 piece penned by SNY’s NBA insider Ian Begley it appears this desire to join forces goes both ways.

“As SNY reported, prominent members of the Knick organization are in favor of pursuing DiVincenzo in free agency. There is mutual interest between the Knicks and DiVincenzo,” Begley wrote.

DiVincenzo has already declined his $4.7 million player option, making him an unrestricted free agent. The belief leaguewide is he’s bound to sign with the Knicks.

“…there’s been growing noise among league personnel about DiVincenzo joining former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York,” Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote.