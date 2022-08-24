Knicks Reveal True Value of Pair of Rising Guards: Report

The New York Knicks are in the running for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, and after the haul they got back for Rudy Gobert, the Jazz are looking for something similar for their other star.

Meeting that demand is easy for the Knicks as they have a stable of young talent and several first round picks to make available, but it will be important for them to make an offer that works for them as well.

According to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, the Jazz are seeking both players and draft picks, and the asking price is a steep one.

“A source told The Post Ainge is after four unprotected first-round picks — not just two,” Berman reported. “That’s no small gap.”

To make matters more difficult, it looks like the Knicks are fighting to hold onto two of their key pieces in a trade. Both Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes appear to be off the table according to Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. This seems to be a clear indication of where the two players stand within the organization, and it appears they are safe for the time being.

“That said, Knicks president Leon Rose has seemingly prioritized retaining Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks as they look to make a blockbuster move for Mitchell,” he wrote.

Knicks Value Their Young Guards

Grimes, a Summer League standout, only averaged six points per game last season, but he has been on the Jazz’s radar throughout the Mitchell trade saga.

“The one player that [the Knicks] are trying not to put in the deal is Quentin Grimes,” The Athletic’s Tony Jones said, via CBS Sports. “They don’t want Quentin Grimes in the deal under any circumstance. And the No. 1 player that the Jazz want in the deal is Quentin Grimes.”

Grimes is a strong defender and would likely flourish under head coach Tom Thibodeau if given the chance to develop there, but it looks like he could very well be a causality of acquiring Mitchell if the Jazz get their way.

However, it seems like the Knicks could find a way to keep him, but it would come at the cost of RJ Barrett, a player who the Jazz also want their hands on.

“The Jazz continue to have strong interest in Knicks’ wing RJ Barrett, per SNY sources,” Ian Begley reported. “Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions, sources say.”

If the Jazz do include Barrett in a deal, Begley reports the Jazz would want at least one other young name.

“The Jazz are seeking [multiple first-round picks]. Utah would want at least one of the trio of Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley in a trade if Barrett is included,” says Begley.

Knicks High on Quickley It Seems

Quickley has been a consistent scoring option off the bench over the course of his two NBA seasons, averaging 11 points per game in each of them, but it seems like the Jazz believe he can do more.

Acquiring Mitchell would not give him more playing time as the two play the same position, so that could be part of the reason the Jazz covet him. Quickley and Grimes could potentially start in Utah if Mitchell leaves, and that could be an exciting prospect for either of them.

Both Grimes and Quickley have a bright future, so hanging on to both of them makes a lot of sense for the Knicks. However, them being the lone hangups in a Mitchell deal might be a stance that has to be thought about.

