Knicks Guard Sounds Off on Recent Trade Rumors

The New York Knicks have found themselves heavily intertwined within the early-season rumor mill in 2022-23 and, according to Zach Braziller, some of the buzz has quickly made its way back to one of the most talked about commodities as of late.

Per a November 18 tweet by the New York Post sports reporter, point guard Immanuel Quickley addressed the recent rumblings that New York’s front office is open to the idea of shipping off a few of their backcourt players, with both his name and veteran Derrick Rose being mentioned by The Athletic’s Shams Charania upon initial reports.

With his response, the third-year point guard was seemingly unfazed by the chatter, stating that he was simply not focusing on any of the reports at the moment.

“Honestly, I don’t really get into that kind of stuff,” Quickley told Braziller, via Twitter. “I’m just focused on the road trip, taking it one day at a time. That stuff works itself out just like the basketball works itself out.”

Trade rumors are certainly not a foreign entity for Quickley, as the fan-favorite reserve found himself often listed as a key component to the outbound package that the Knicks were trying to compile in their pursuits of star guard Donovan Mitchell before he was ultimately dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers this past offseason.

Like how things played out with New York’s discussions with Utah over the summer, it appears as though Quickley is moving forward expecting to continue donning his orange and blue threads.

Knicks Have Been Contacted About Quickley

Prior to Charania’s recent reports, earlier this week SNY’s NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the Knicks have already received calls from rival front offices inquiring about Immanuel Quickley’s availability.

“The Knicks have gotten calls from teams about trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley, per SNY sources,” Begley wrote. “It’s a bit early in the season; teams don’t typically discuss trades in earnest until Dec. 15, when most veteran free agents can be moved.

“But several teams have talked to the Knicks about a potential trade of Quickley.”

Since being drafted back in 2020, Immanuel Quickley has established himself as a trusty change-of-pace reserve guard for the Knicks.

Through three seasons played, the 23-year-old finds himself boasting impressive per-game averages of 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and just under a steal per game on 35.9% shooting from deep.

NBA Writer Predicts Knicks Trade

Aside from the likes of Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose, many believe that veteran guard Evan Fournier could wind up being traded out of New York at some point this season.

In fact, NBA writer Keith Smith is going as far as to predict that such a transaction will end up taking place.

“Prediction: Just like when he was traded from Orlando to Boston, Fournier is going to be traded to a contender that needs some wing depth,” Smith wrote, via Twitter. “Seems like his time in New York has all but run its course already.”

Should the Knicks wind up shopping their $73 million swingman, one NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney that, considering his specific perimeter skill set, there could wind up being a significant number of playoff-contending teams vying for the veteran’s services, and listed the Timberwolves, Lakers, and Raptors as possible suitors.