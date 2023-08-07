Immanuel Quickley Issues Statement on Immediate Future With Knicks

Following up a career-best campaign during his third season with the New York Knicks, tantalizing guard Immanuel Quickley recently discussed how he’s been prepping for 2023-24, highlighting the work he’s been putting in this offseason and the expectations he has for not only himself but his team as a whole.

“My expectation for year four is to win, taking care of my body is a big part of this summer,” Quickley said. “In the weight room about five-six times a week, eating right. And then on the court, just working on pretty much everything, shooting, passing, ability to create for my teammates.”

As noted, Immanuel Quickley had a tremendous 2022-23 season where he posted career-best averages virtually all across the board.

Through 81 games played whilst predominantly coming off the bench, the point guard posted 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from deep.

As a result of his production, Quickley finished second in the voting for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year Award behind the ultimate recipient, Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics.

Now, as he prepares for his fourth season with the Knicks, the 24-year-old seems to be ramping up his efforts during the summer months to position himself for what many hope to be an even greater showing during his hyped follow-up campaign.

Executive Suggests Knicks Trade Involving Immanuel Quickley

Despite his tremendous 2022-23 campaign and his hopes of another great run in the Big Apple, one NBA executive believes the Knicks should consider offloading the likes of Immanuel Quickley this summer.

When discussing the current assortment of backcourt talents found on Tom Thibodeau’s roster with Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney, the anonymous exec suggested Leon Rose and company may not be all that willing to pay the extension-eligible guard his desired price-point, and proposed the idea of swapping him in a deal for oft-mentioned trade target, OG Anunoby.

“The Raptors would be a really good fit for (Quickley),” the exec said. “And the Knicks would be a really good fit for (OG) Anunoby. He’s just a monster defender. Things have been pretty quiet in Toronto but there is still a feeling that they’re going to make another move here after what happened with Fred. Maybe they will stick with what they have but that roster is missing a lot.”

Dating back to earlier on in the 2022-23 campaign, rumors have circulated that the Knicks have been interested in the concept of pursuing the Toronto Raptors wing via trade.

RJ Barrett Deemed Second Most Overrated NBA Player

Though Immanuel Quickley may have just been in the running for one of the league’s highest individual honors this past season, it appears his fellow young cohort RJ Barrett’s play put him in position for a far less glamorous moniker.

During a recent piece penned by Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, the 23-year-old was tabbed as the second most overrated player in the NBA over the last five years.

“Without free throws, Barrett has scored 3,958 points on 4,157 shot attempts, or 503.4 fewer than a league-average shooter would have. The only player further below zero during his career is Russell Westbrook, who is obviously doing a lot more as a passer and rebounder than Barrett,” Bailey wrote.

“And regarding that plus-minus impact, the Knicks are minus-1.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor over his four seasons, compared to plus-3.9 without him.”

Despite his sound on-paper career statistics that read 18.1 points and 2.8 assists per game, Bailey has pinpointed the fact that Barrett has proven to be “one of the worst shooters in basketball” since entering the league in 2019 as one of his main arguments for placing him so high on such a dissatisfying list.

The wing is a 42.2 percent shooter from the field and has an effective field goal percentage of 47.6 over his four-year career with the Knicks.