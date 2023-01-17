Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley Getting ‘Considerable’ Trade Interest: Report

The New York Knicks are playing good basketball in the new year, and they are expected to be a team looking to add a piece or two by the trade deadline in February.

With Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose outside of the active rotation, those would be the likely names that get moved, but they aren’t the only options available.

Immanuel Quickley is somebody who has popped up in discussions, and while it seems highly unlikely he’d be moved, NBA insider Marc Stein reveals teams have a lot of interest in bringing in the young guard.

“The Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals emanating from Gotham indicate that New York is increasingly reluctant to part with him,” Stein wrote on his Substack January 14.

Quickley plays a big role for the Knicks, averaging 27.1 minutes per game, so trading him away would leave a giant hole in their lineup that would need to be replaced. That’s likely part of the reason the team won’t move on from him, but it won’t stop other teams from being interested.

Is Quickley Untouchable?

The 23-year-old guard is in the midst of his best season as pro as he’s averaging a career high in minutes, points and shooting percentage.

His production would be tough to replace unless a similar player comes back in a trade, but that’s not exactly a guarantee. Quickley has been splitting time between both guard spots and he’s appeared in the starting lineup eight times this season, proving he has a lot of flexibility.

All of that coupled with the fact he’s in the third year of his rookie deal means he’s going to be a player that is tough for the Knicks to move. Rumors involving him have been going on just about all season, starting with The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting it in November.

“The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season,” Charania said.

A lot of has changed since then, and it’s entirely possible the Knicks have shifted their course on the trade talks since Quickley has blossomed into an essential piece.

Quickley Concerned About His Future?

With Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes and RJ Barrett all on the team, Quickley finding a consistent starting spot will be tough for him.

If he has dreams of becoming a starter in the league, he might have to do it on another team, similar to Obi Toppin.

An NBA executive speaking to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett says Quickley is comparing himself to Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and looking at his trajectory as something that could happen for him.

“The problem is Quickley sees what Tyrese Maxey is doing 80 miles south of there and he thinks, ‘Hey, I’m every bit as good as Tyrese. The only difference is he’s had opportunity and I haven’t,’” the exec said. “So he’s worried that the Knicks will never commit to letting him do what he wants to do. But he would bring back some value if they ever decided to trade him.”

Maxey has become on of the best young guards in the league playing alongside James Harden and Joel Embiid while Quickley hasn’t had that same opportunity. Obviously, the team you’re drafted to plays a big role, and it just so happens that Maxey fell into the perfect spot for him.