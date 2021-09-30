“I dedicated a lot to my summer in terms of working on my body,” Quickley told reporters according to SNY. “Getting stronger defensively. I feel like I’ll take a step this year and that’s going to be big on this team is guarding, just to be able to stay on the floor, stay in front of key guys and things like that.”

Defense wins championships, at least that’s how the old saying goes, and everyone knows Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau values defense. If Quickley makes a jump on the defensive end while also improving his offense, then he’s poised for an even bigger leap than some would expect.

“And then my passing ability, I feel like got better. And then just working on my strengths – shooting, I still have my floater, and being able to shoot left side to right is something I added to my game as well. So just my overall game.”

2 Knicks Making the Leap?

Quickley also told reporters he spent a lot of his offseason working out with fellow sophomore Obi Toppin.

Like Quickley, Toppin will be looking to make a lot of improvements in his second season, but he might struggle to find consistent minutes where Quickley is pretty much guaranteed playing time.

“I’ve been with Obi pretty much all summer,” he said. “We did a lot of two-a-days in the summer, working out in the morning and coming back and getting shots and lifting and stuff like that. So we put a lot of work into this offseason. We understand it’s a big season coming up so we want to be prepared and have our bodies prepared.”

Coming off a playoff appearance, the Knicks are hoping there’s nowhere to go but up, and the growth of players like Quickley and Toppin will have a lot to do with that.

