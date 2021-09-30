The New York Knicks have a lot of returning players from last season’s playoffs squad, and they will be counting on them to make big leaps in hopes of going even deeper into the postseason.

With so many young players on the roster, development is important and while Julius Randle will again be the focal point led by veterans such as Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier, the Knicks will need some of these youngsters to step up.

One such player is Immanuel Quickley, someone who is coming off a solid rookie season but is expected to make an even bigger leap in year two.

While there is such a thing as a sophomore slump, the team will be hoping Quickley makes a leap similar to what RJ Barrett did in his second season.

To his credit, Quickley did work on a lot of things in the offseason, and he told reporters just what they were.

How Quickley Will Take the Next Step

Coming off All-Rookie Second Team honors, Quickley already has the eye of some big names in the NBA, and he’ll get even more attention if he makes another big leap forward.

He’ll likely spend the season coming off the bench and providing a burst of instant offense for the second unit, but scoring isn’t the only thing he’ll be capable of.