NBA Insider Hints At Knicks Landing $39 Million Forward

The New York Knicks continue to look for players to better their roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline. After the addition of OG Anunoby, and the impact he’s had, it’s clear that another player could potentially put the Knicks in a position to win an NBA title.

Many options remain for the Knicks and as we approach the deadline, many more will become available. Of the potential names, Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons could be a potential name. Bobby Marks of ESPN reported the latest on the Knicks possibly turning to Bogdanovic.

“I know we all get caught up on those big-name guys, but those $20 million players, Bojan Bogdanovic, maybe even Bogdan Bogdanovic. Who knows what’s going to happen in Atlanta here? I mean, basically it could be a fire sale down there. If you’re New York, you’re looking at that. I also read what people say that Murray is a Klutch guy and that the Knicks and Klutch aren’t going to do business. I understand that world, but listen, if you can go out and get a player that can help you and he’s under contract, you don’t have to sell him on free agency. You can go out and do it if it makes sense.”

Bojan Bogdanovic Makes Sense for the Knicks

While completely different players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the scorer that the New York Knicks need after trading Immanuel Quickley. Bogdanovic is averaging 19.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Quickley was the microwave off the bench for the Knicks before the trade and with that role needing to clearly be filled since his departure, Bogdanovic could fill that.

If there’s one thing that the team needs in its present form, it’s someone who can come off the bench and score. Bogdanovic does just that as he’s shooting an efficient 46.7% from the field and 40.7% from three-point range.

He certainly has the ability to start, and possibly could if the Knicks decided to trade for him, but the bench might be where he’s better off.

What’s Bojan Bogdanovic’s Asking Price?

This is where it becomes tricky for the New York Knicks. Despite the Pistons being the worst team in basketball, they don’t feel the need to move Bogdanovic unless it’s for the right price. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the asking price for the 34-year-old in December.

“The Detroit Pistons, owners of the NBA’s worst record and an 18-game losing streak, have expressed that it would take a large offer to acquire 20-point scorer Bojan Bogdanović, league sources said. The situation with Bogdanović is akin to the one with Jerami Grant from a couple of seasons ago, when Grant had two years remaining on his contract and Detroit held onto him despite its losing record. The Pistons eventually flipped Grant for a late first-round pick once the rangy forward was in the final year of his deal. ”

Perhaps Detroit lowers their price closer to the deadline, but trading multiple picks or young talent for a 34-year-old doesn’t make a ton of sense.