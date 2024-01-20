Insider Outlines New York Knicks Trade Deadline Decisions

The New York Knicks‘ upcoming trade deadline has the potential to be the biggest in the team’s history. Sitting at 25-17 and 7 games behind the first-place Boston Celtics, the Knicks find themselves just 3.5 games out of the second-place Bucks.

Bobby Marks of ESPN outlined the upcoming period for the Knicks, noting that there isn’t a team better positioned than them to make a move at the deadline.

“There is no playoff team that’s positioned better than the Knicks at the deadline here. As far as what they have available and I think there’s certainly positioned going into the future here, I think when you look at it, certainly we know about their draft assets as far as the ability to trade up to 8 first-round picks.”

With the draft assets that the Knicks have, they could likely trade for any player they want during the deadline. If a star was to become available, or they wanted a high-level role player, they should have enough to get the deal done.

New York Knicks Could Wait Until the Offseason

Due to the lack of a star on the market, the Knicks could wait it out this deadline. While they might still add a role player or two that could help them right now, someone like Malcolm Brogdon or Jordan Clarkson, holding out for a true superstar in the offseason is certainly an option.

Marks added that if they want to add Dejounte Murray, Zach LaVine, and other mid-tier stars, they can do it.

“I would say this about the Knicks. If you want to go out, there’s no A-level All-Star available right now, but if you want to go out and get Dejounte Murray, you can go out and do it. If you want to go out and get Zach LaVine you can go out and do it.”

Insiders Perfect Fit for the Knicks

As Bobby Marks continues what the Knicks trade deadline will look like, he notes that Bruce Brown is the perfect player to try to land. With the team option next year, too, Brown makes for the ideal Knicks candidate.

“The perfect guy to go out and get is Bruce Brown, right? Like if you want another guard on this team who can play point guard for you, can shoot the ball, I know you’ve got an abundant, you know, you’ve got Grimes and you’ve got DiVincenzo… Bruce Brown is the perfect guy for Knicks fans to go out and get because he’s got a team option for next year.”

With New York looking to bulk up before the playoffs, Brown could be a big part of their rotation. He won a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023 and was a part of the Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets team that took the Milwaukee Bucks to 7 games when Milwaukee won a championship.

Experience is key in the postseason and the Knicks could use as much of that as they can get.

Other options, specifically backup guards who can create, will also be a need for the Knicks this deadline.