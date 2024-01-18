Insider Reveals Trade Package New York Knicks Are Offering

The New York Knicks trade deadline plans look to be what many expected them to be at this point. While this can change if a different player becomes available, it seems likely that the Knicks are going to stick with what they’re currently offering teams. They have the salary to make most deals work and the draft capital to land a star if one becomes available.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks are interested in trading Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and draft picks for upgrades. It’s uncertain what type of picks they’re willing to part with, but the Knicks have more draft capital than most teams in the NBA.

“The New York Knicks are primarily dangling the expiring contract of Evan Fournier, young asset Quentin Grimes, and draft pick compensation for a potential upgrade, league sources told HoopsHype.”

The Knicks Could Wait Out For a Star

Depending on how the market looks for a superstar type of talent, the New York Knicks could decide to hold off and wait for the right player to become available. Their eyes have been set on Joel Embiid and others, but with superstars not on the move this deadline, at least as of now, the Knicks seem content waiting it out.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Knicks hold out for who they want and certainly won’t be the last. Scotto added the following:

“New York is considering waiting until the offseason, when another star could potentially become available depending on the asking price fluctuation for Murray and other players over the next few weeks before the deadline.”

Knicks Are in the Mix for a Backup Power Forward

With the possibility of Mitchell Robinson returning this season, the Knicks don’t seem to believe that they need to add another center anymore. That’s changed within the past few weeks and could change again depending on how they feel about Robinson’s potential return.

As for the rest of the roster, they have multiple upgrades to make. According to Scotto, the Knicks are still showing interest in backup guards and are now interested in backup power forwards.

“The Knicks are doing their due diligence and looking at various players across the league, including Hornets guard Terry Rozier, Blazers guard Malcolm Brogdon, former Tom Thibodeau favorite Alec Burks, sources said. In addition, the Knicks are surveying the trade market for a backup power forward, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Alec Burks continues to be mentioned as a potential suitor and given his history with Thibodeau, it makes sense. Burks has played well for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 12.1 points per game and shooting 39.6% from three-point range on 5.5 attempts per game. His 39.4% field goal percentage on 9.3 attempts per game leaves little to be desired, but Burks is a three-point shooter who has been over 40% in most seasons of his career.

He adds flexibility to this New York Knicks team off the bench and could even start or close games, depending on the matchup. With the assets the Knicks have, they have the flexibility to add more than one player. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them do that if they believe that it’d make the team better.