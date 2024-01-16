Insider Urges Knicks to Land $28 Million 6-Time All-Star

The New York Knicks’ loss to the Orlando Magic on January 15, 2024, showed a clear issue that the team continues to have. Jalen Brunson was out again, but that wasn’t the issue in this game. The issue, again, was the Knicks’ inability to score when their starters weren’t in the game. New York had just 20 bench points, while Orlando had two players score 15-plus points off the bench.

It’s been an issue since the Immanuel Quickley trade and will continue to be one. Unless the Knicks make a trade in the near future, they can expect similar production. There’s simply not anyone on the bench who can go in and score at a high enough level. John Jastremski of SNY spoke after the game and dropped DeMar DeRozan’s name as a potential player who could come in and help the Knicks. While DeRozan likely wouldn’t come off the bench, it allows the Knicks to move a starter to the bench.

“So whether it’s Malcolm Brogdon, or Jordan Clarkson, or DeMar DeRozan, they’re going to need a little bit more in that backcourt. Because, right now, things are super tight in the Eastern Conference. This is a game that slipped away from them in the fourth quarter. A game, quite frankly, Anthony, they had no business losing… But at the end of the day, there is a need for an extra body, needs to happen sooner rather than later.”

Knicks Have Been Linked to DeMar DeRozan Before

Anthony McCarron of SNY Loved the idea of trading for DeRozan, praising what he can do on the offensive side of the basketball.

“I love the suggestion about DeMar DeRozan. One of my favorite players in the NBA right now. The guy is pure points, put him on the floor and he gets buckets. The Knicks have draft capital to give, too, so let’s get this one done.”

DeRozan could potentially be traded as the Chicago Bulls won’t be in a position to win a championship this season. Given the return they could get for him, it makes sense to move him and others at the deadline. He’s been great this season, averaging 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. There could be issues with his fit with Julius Randle, but two All-Star caliber players should be able to figure that out.

DeRozan showed in the 2021-22 season that if you need him to be a first option, he can be that in the regular season. On nights when Brunson doesn’t play, he can more than fit into that role.

Derozan Wants to Play in New York

DeRozan would reportedly be open to a trade and if he’s dealt, New York is one of his two preferred locations, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“When it comes to possible destinations, the Heat and Knicks are known to be preferable to DeRozan if he winds up getting moved.”

Miami has assets that they could move in a deal for DeRozan, but with the New York Knicks draft capital, they could put together one of the better trade packages for the 6-time All-Star.