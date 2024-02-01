Knicks Have Interest in 22-23 All-Rookie Selection as Julius Randle Replacement

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks has dislocated his right shoulder and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, per the Knicks PR team. This could change the Knicks’ trade deadline decisions if they believe that this could keep Randle out longer than those three weeks. Of the potential players on the market, a new name has come to light in recent days. Tari Eason of the Houston Rockets could be dealt and the Knicks have interest.

According to David Vertsberger of SNY, the Knicks covet Eason.

“New York reportedly covets Tari Eason, but that might take a one-for-one with Grimes, leaving them thin at the guard position. However, they could pair that with an Evan Fournier trade to upgrade the backcourt, filling all the holes.

“Whatever short-term measures the Knicks employ, it won’t make up for losing a perennial All-NBA talent. The best they can do is tread water until he returns. Luckily, they should have the depth to pull it off.”

Randle isn’t replaceable due to his leadership and ability, but the 22-year-old Eason is a very intriguing player. In his own right, he could become a piece of this Knicks team as they head towards competing for a championship.

Tari Eason – New York Knicks Mock Trade

Financially, a deal for Eason works if the New York Knicks trade Quentin Grimes to the Rockets. Grimes was born in Texas and played for the Houston Cougars in college.

Grimes was a regular in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation before this season. In the 2022-23 season, he appeared in 71 games and started 66 of them while playing nearly 30 minutes per night. With some redundancy in the lineup this season with Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and others, Grimes has found himself out of the rotation at times.

In 45 games this season, he’s started in just 18 of them and has played 20.2 minutes per night. His numbers are down, including his three-point shot which is the lowest of his career at 36%. With the OG Anunoby trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors, he’s started to play a bit more.

However, it was reported that the Knicks are willing to trade him and he’s part of the package that they’re looking to move.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, New York “isn’t in a rush to push their chips in for Murray,” Scotto wrote in a January 18 story that the Knicks are “primarily dangling the expiring contract of Evan Fournier, young asset Quentin Grimes and draft pick compensation for a potential upgrade, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Julius Randle Injury Update

When Julius Randle initially went down, it didn’t look good for the New York Knicks. While any injury is never a good one, being reevaluated in less than a month should be a positive sign for the Knicks.

New York has won 9 of their last 10 and 8 straight. If that can continue without Randle, it adds flexibility on when he can return.

The All-Star break is February 18 and that allows Randle to have another week off before hopefully returning as the Knicks make a championship push. For now, a player like Eason of the Houston Rockets could help them out.