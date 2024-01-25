Knicks Interest in All-Star Has ‘Cooled Off’

The New York Knicks have been in the market for a point guard and star-level talent. Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks provides them with both of their needs. As the Knicks head into the NBA Trade Deadline, Murray has been a popular name.

However, new reports indicate that the team isn’t showing much interest in the All-Star guard. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype had the following to say about the Murray and Knicks rumors.

“I’ve touched on the Knicks as another team that was in the hunt for Murray. That has cooled off. New York currently feels the asking price for Murray is a bit too high right now. It’s one thing for a first-round pick, the expiring contract of Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes. That package has been kicked around. But that extra first-round pick Atlanta is looking for hasn’t been something that New York has an appetite to move at this point.”

As Scotto writes, the Knicks are a bit hesitant due to the price the Hawks are asking for. Murray could get moved for that many picks if a team gets desperate at the deadline, but his play in Atlanta hasn’t necessarily warranted giving up two first-round picks.

He’s averaging a similar amount of points that he did in his last year in San Antonio, but his defense hasn’t been as highly regarded as it once was. Once he joins a contender, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that change, however.

Dejounte Murray’s Asking Price

According to Scotto, the Hawks not only want draft picks, but they don’t want to take salary back. This would mean that a third team would have to take on the salary that any team would send out. For example, if the Knicks traded Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes for Dejounte Murray, a third team would take on Fournier’s contract.

Atlanta could keep Grimes given his age, but if they’re looking to shed money, holding onto Fournier wouldn’t make sense.

“The Hawks are looking, ideally, to clear some salary off the books looking ahead. They don’t want to take back salary, ideally, which is why there would need to be a third team for that type of trade structure to happen with D’Angelo, and his fit with Trae Young wouldn’t be an ideal fit.”

Bruce Brown Was the Knicks’ No. 1 Target in Free Agency

If the Knicks don’t land Murray, other options are out there. Of the potential names, Bruce Brown continues to be a name that’s linked to the Knicks. Scotto did that once again as he hints at Brown being the type of player that New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is interested in. Brown is often praised for his tough defense and physical play.

“I went on SportsNet in Toronto recently, and they asked me about Brown. Certainly, the Knicks because he’s Tom Thibodeau’s ideal type of player. By the way, you talked about the Lakers’ interest in Brown. The Knicks had Brown as their No. 1 free agent target ahead of Max Strus and other players.”