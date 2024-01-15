New York Knicks Interested in Trading for $22 Million Center

The New York Knicks have reported interest in Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks. After Mitchell Robinson went down, reports indicated that the Knicks were pursuing center options and this is the latest one for the team.

The interest in Capela could be because of the interest in Dejounte Murray. It’s believed that the Hawks could be interested in moving the center in the same deal as Murray. Other teams, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers, have shown interest in Capela, too. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported the interest.

“Frustrations stemming from their lack of success continue to mount in Atlanta, leaving the Hawks’ front office open to virtually all offers coming their way. For Capela, an influx of playoff-contending teams have already begun to show a level of interest, with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings named as possible suitors for the veteran center, sources said.”

The Sacramento Kings could be an interesting landing spot for Capela as they look to compete in the Western Conference.

Dejounte Murray Could Get Traded With Clint Capela

As the Knicks and Lakers are both interested in Murray, there’s a chance that both players will be moved in the same deal. This makes the package much different than initial reports, but it’s a possibility.

If Murray gets traded with Capela, both New York and Los Angeles would have to find salaries to match the deal, likely along with draft capital. John Hollinger of The Athletic reported that the Hawks are still determining trade value for Capela and others.

“League sources say the Hawks have had continued chatter on potential Murray deals. Some will tell you they’re getting close to the finish line, while others will say the Hawks are still on a fishing expedition to determine the trade value for him and other key players (such as Hunter and Capela).”

It was reported by Shams Charania of “Run It Back” on FanDuelTV that the Lakers were showing interest in Dejounte Murray. While the Lakers have shown that interest, the Knicks have more assets to get a deal done if they want to.

“The Lakers are suitors, we’ve discussed. They have a need, I think, at that position. And we’re still waiting to see how exactly his market shapes out,” Charania said.

It still remains to be seen if the New York Knicks are willing to package picks and players for Murray, but with Capela thrown into the deal, that could change things.

The Knicks Are Worried About Dejounte Murray and Jalen Brunson

The only issue with the Knicks adding Dejounte Murray is they have worries about how he and Jalen Brunson will fit next to each other. After seeing how the Hawks have played after trading him to play next to Trae Young, the worries are certainly warranted. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the worries.

“The Knicks have been listed as a potential suitor for Murray, though there are reportedly concerns about if he can coexist alongside Jalen Brunson. But even if it’s not the Knicks, Murray will surely have multiple suitors who are in search of a two-way, All-Star guard on a somewhat team-friendly contract.”