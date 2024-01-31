New York Knicks Interested in “Best of the Volume Scorers Available”

The New York Knicks‘ interest in Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is still there, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The former 6 Man of the Year Award winner could be moved to a contending team as they look for offensive production,

Scotto had the following to say on the latest Knicks rumors.

“Following the acquisition of OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks are the hottest team in the NBA, with a 14-2 record ahead of Thursday’s home matchup versus the Pacers. Will the Knicks continue fortifying their depth with another trade or stand pat and keep a good thing going? New York has been connected to a number of players, including Bruce Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, Alec Burks, and others. The Knicks also registered trade interest in Utah’s Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk earlier in January, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Clarkson could be the Immanuel Quickley replacement off the bench. New York has led the league in defensive rating and is 14-2 since the trade, but the bench scoring could still use help. The 31-year-old has started in 19 games this season and is averaging 17.7 points per game.

Jordan Clarkson Gives the Knicks an Additional Scorer

When Jordan Clarkson’s at his best, he’s a volume scorer who can swing a game when he comes off the bench. Jalen Brunson already does that for the Knicks starting group and having another guard who can come in and score 20-plus on any given night makes the Knicks that much more dangerous.

His three-point shot is the worst of his career, shooting 30.1% on only 5.5 attempts per game. His 30.1% is the lowest of his career and the 5.5 attempts are the lowest since his final season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019-2020.

If he can get his efficiency up a bit, that’d help solve some of the issues that he’s faced offensively this season. However, the 17.7 points per game proves that he can score in other ways, which is just as valuable.

Scotto reported what an NBA scout had to say about Clarkson.

“Whatever team can get Clarkson will be a game changer,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “I think he’s the best of the volume scorers available on the trade market.”

The other names on the trade market include Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, and others. Clarkson’s certainly up there in terms of his ability to score the basketball.

New York Knicks Trade Package

Scotto confirmed his report from earlier in January about what the Knicks are willing to offer.

“The New York Knicks are primarily dangling the expiring contract of Evan Fournier, young asset Quentin Grimes, and draft pick compensation for a potential upgrade, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Financially, a deal for Clarkson works if the Knicks trade Utah Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes, according to Fanspo’s trade machine and cap manager. Picks would likely be attached, but from a financial standpoint, those two players can bring back Clarkson’s $23.4 million contract.

With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, look for the Knicks to be aggressive. Jordan Clarkson could be their best option and with the loss of Immanuel Quickley, it all seems to make too much sense.