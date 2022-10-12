$16 Million Sharpshooter Sounds Off on Desire To Join Knicks

Though they may not have executed any highly-coveted blockbuster transactions since the end of last year’s campaign, the New York Knicks were far from dormant during this past offseason.

From the cap-clearing trades that netted them both financial flexibility and future draft capital to their free agency pursuits of some of this summer’s top-billed available talents, Leon Rose and company certainly proved to be one of the busiest front offices during this between-seasons period.

And though the acquisition of Jalen Brunson may be the most raved-about move the Knicks managed to make this offseason, arguably the most underrated affair that took place over the last few months was the signing of fifth-year big man, Isaiah Hartenstein.

With an intimidating stature and a trusty long-range shooting stroke, the 7-foot center has the makings of being a truly lethal commodity within Tom Thibodeau’s frontcourt rotation in 2022-23.

Scooped up off the free agency market with a two-year, $16 million deal, Hartenstein recently discussed his decision to sign with New York, citing his belief that his abilities to space the floor could be a major benefit to last season’s 13th-ranked three-point shooting squad.

“It was something we talked about, especially because giving people like Julius [Randle] more space, being able to space the floor and giving something different than what they had before,” Hartenstein said via the New York Post.

He would continue by expressing his excitement to finally get the “green light” to shoot from beyond the arc after being restricted in this department from previous coaching staffs upon coming into the league back in 2018.

“When I came to the NBA, they needed me more just to roll and I got put in that little box where that’s all I kind of did. … I think it was real frustrating for me because I know how good I can shoot it. So those years leading up to now, where the Clippers let me shoot a little bit at the end, but now being able to show I can shoot, I’m excited.”

Hartenstein had a breakout season last year whilst suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers after enduring three years of inconsistent playing time with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, and Cleveland Cavaliers while also frequently logging minutes in the G-League.

It was only toward the end of the 2021-22 campaign that he was given the freedom to launch shots closer to the perimeter. During the last 17 games of the year with Los Angeles, the big man posted impressive per-game averages of 10.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 62.1% shooting from the floor and 52.6% shooting from distance.

Hartenstein Wanted To Play for Thibodeau

After his impressive stint with the Clippers came to an end, Hartenstein was pursued by several clubs in need of both three-point shooting and frontcourt depth, with the Orlando Magic being a buzzed-about organization that was interested in attaining his services.

Of course, the big man wound up taking his talents to the Knicks, and, while he mentioned that his decision to join the team was significantly influenced by how the club could wind up utilizing his floor-spacing skill set, Hartenstein admitted that, perhaps above all else, he wanted to play for a coach like Tom Thibodeau.

“To me it was more about finding somewhere I could help [them] win,” Hartenstein said via the New York Post. “Anytime you have Thibs as a coach, [there’s] no rebuilding phase. That was one thing I knew for sure.

“You see him on the sidelines, that’s not a rebuild. That’s what I was excited about, just having someone I knew for a fact, even if the front office told him, ‘yeah, we want to lose,’ he can’t. It’s not in Thibs’ nature to do that.”

As of this writing, Hartenstein has played in both of New York’s preseason contests, posting averages of 4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block on 33% shooting from deep.

Knicks Coach Explains Big Man’s Role

Isaiah Hartenstein isn’t the only one who’s excited to have his skills grace New York’s rotation for the 2022-23 campaign, as Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau recently praised the 24-year-old for his style of play, and discussed how he could help keep an opposing defense guessing.

“I just think when you watch him shoot, he can make enough where the defense is going to honor him,” Thibodeau said via the New York Post. “He doesn’t hesitate. We watch him shoot in practice every day, he’s pretty consistent with his shot. When he’s open, his teammates want him to shoot. He’s put a lot of work into it. But he’s got touch. You can see it.”

For his career, Hartenstein boasts an impressive 38.3% three-point shooting average, albeit on less than one attempt per game.

Now with willing and able passers who love to execute drive-and-kicks like Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and Derrick Rose, one should expect the big man to have the opportunity to up his shot attempt totals in a considerable way during this upcoming season.