Knicks PG Jalen Brunson Sounds Off ‘Added Pressure’ in New York

The big signing of the offseason for the New York Knicks was stealing away Jalen Brunson from the Dallas Mavericks.

He fills the void at point guard the team has spent years trying to fill, most recently with Kemba Walker last season. Walker quickly proved he wasn’t the answer, so the Knicks will have to hope Brunson is as he’s signed to a four-year deal.

Playing in New York can be stressful for many players as there’s more attention on you under the lights at Madison Square Garden. In Brunson’s case, he’s going from a supporting role in Dallas to being the leading man in New York, so there will be even more pressure there.

However, that’s not exactly the case if you ask him.

Brunson Silences Doubters

Jalen Brunson's thoughts on the *air quotes* added pressure that comes along with playing in New York? "It's not pressure to me. I'm going to be myself." pic.twitter.com/TGk8I52pJ5 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) September 29, 2022

Brunson doesn’t seem like he’s buying into the hype that New York brings more pressure, and he even mocked it.

“How do I feel about the added pressure,” he said as he put air quotes around the phrase. “For one, it’s not really pressure to me. I’m just going out there and playing basketball the way I played for a long time. Two, I’m going to be myself.”

It doesn’t seem like he’s going to be stressed out too much playing in New York this season, but all of that could change if the team gets off to a slow start.

New York does bring a lot of added pressure whether players like to talk about it or not. Julius Randle felt it last season and he even got into a bit with fans. All of that is behind him now, but Knicks fans do remember a lot.

There is a lot of excitement going into the new season, and Brunson will be a big key for all of it.

Brunson Can Turn the Tables

If Brunson is able to become an anchor at point guard, it’ll be a big upgrade over prior years. Some of the players have spoken about what it’ll be like to playing alongside Brunson, including Randle.

“I think it’ll be easier for me,” Randle said. “When you have to create a lot with the ball in your hands, it can be tough, because the defense has all eyes on you at all times. So for me, being able to get some things off the ball, whether it’s running the floor, pick and roll, cuts, offensive rebounds, stuff like that, I just think it’ll make the game easier for myself and I’ll be able to help my teammates more.”

Fans are going to be happy to see the ball in Randle’s hands less as he was a big part of the offense stalling out last season. Having a playmaker at point guard will be good for the team, and if Brunson is able to set the table for Randle and RJ Barrett, the team could find a lot of success.

This does come down to how the offense is run, and there’s still a chance we’ll be seeing Randle bringing the ball up the court often.