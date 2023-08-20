Knicks Star Benched Down The Stretch as Team USA Overcomes Germany Scare

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson watched from the bench as Team USA engineered a spirited comeback from 16 points down in the second half to overcome their toughest test yet ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Anthony Edwards scored a game-high 34 points, while Tyrese Haliburton outplayed Brunson at the point as Team USA pulled off a come-from-behind 99-91 victory over Germany Sunday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Brunson finished with eight points on 2-of-6 shooting and three assists in 15 minutes, but he struggled on defense. Germany’s starting backcourt of Dennis Schröder (16 points) and Andreas Obst (12 points) scored at will against the 6-foot-2 Brunson.

An Obst’s four-point play coming off Brunson’s foul gave the Germans their first double-digit lead of the game, 65-54, with 6:20 left in the third quarter. Team USA coach Steve Kerr pulled out Brunson for good 29 seconds later.

Germany extended their lead to 71-55, but Haliburton quickly answered with a 3-pointer that sparked a 16-3 Team USA run. The Indiana Pacers point guard had 11 points of his 16 points during that mighty run to pull the Americans within striking distance.

Edwards finished what Haliburton started.

The 22-year-old Edwards hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game at 86-86. Then Haliburton found Mikal Bridges, whose 3-pointer broke the deadlock with 2:15 remaining. Edwards iced the game with two free throws and a stepback jumper.

A Haliburton dunk capped the magnificent comeback win with a dunk in the final 54 seconds.

The Americans held the Germans scoreless for six minutes down the stretch.

After the Germans took an 86-77 lead with 6:58 left, they did not score again until the final 46 seconds, when the outcome was already settled.

Edward’s explosive showing finally settled who’s the best player on the team.

“He’s unquestionably the guy,” Kerr told reporters after the game. “He knows it. Now the rest of the team knows it.”

Unscathed in five exhibition games, the real games begin for Team USA on August 26 against New Zealand in Manila, Philippines.

Evan Fournier Stays Hot but France Falls

Evan Fournier scored a game-high 29 points for France, but they collapsed in the closing minutes, allowing Australia to escape with a 78-74 comeback win in their final tuneup game.

Fournier missed a wide-open three-pointer that could have given France the lead with 14.4 seconds left.

It was France’s first defeat in seven exhibition matches.

Fournier added three rebounds and three assists as he came three points shy of his international career-high in scoring.

Knicks Have Stiff Competition in Potential Joel Embiid Trade

Two teams have been linked as potential threats to the Knicks’ pursuit of Joel Embiid if the reigning MVP asks out amid the turmoil in Philadelphia.

“Everyone’s circling, waiting. The Knicks and Miami are keeping an eye on everything going on,” a league source told Yahoo Sports’s Vincent Goodwill.

Meanwhile, Kelly Iko of The Athletic also suggested the Houston Rockets as another team interested in the 76ers superstar because of his strong ties with their new coach Ime Udoka.