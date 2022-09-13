NBA Exec Makes Bold Claim About Knicks’ Jalen Brunson & Former MVP

The New York Knicks are going into the season with Jalen Brunson as their starting point guard, and although they missed out on Donovan Mitchell, it’s not all bad for the team.

Brunson fills a hole for the team that has been wide open for years now, so hopefully he can provide some stability to the position. With the absence of a true point guard, the Knicks had to turn to Alec Burks last season, and he’s since been traded to the Detroit Pistons.

They do have Derrick Rose, but he’s more at home as a sixth man at this stage in his career, and he plays the role quite well when healthy. Rose won MVP in what feels like another lifetime at this point, but he’s effectively salvaged his career and had a second wind.

Rose is somebody who could fit on any team in the league given his willingness to come off the bench and lead the second unit, so the Knicks are lucky to have him. Despite his accolades, a Western Conference executive speaking to the New York Post made a bold claim by saying Brunson is a better playmaker than Rose is.

Exec: Brunson Better Playmaker Than Rose

Brunson is just 26 years old compared to Rose’s 33, so it would make sense that Brunson would overcome him, and that’s what the exec believes.

“Jalen is a team guy,” said the exec. “He’s about the right things. Not a score-only guard. He’s a better playmaker than Derrick.”

That might not be all that surprising considering this stage in their careers, but it is high praise for Brunson. The Knicks have needed a playmaking guard like this, and it will hopefully allow the team to move off Julius Randle as the lead playmaker.

“Randle will need to adjust,’’ the exec said. “Randle likes to handle at the top and facilitate but he can be a secondary ballhandler. He’s not excessive. I don’t think it will be difficult.”

After making an All-NBA team with Randle as the lead ball-handler, the Knicks decided to ride him again for a year and it led to them missing the playoffs. Brunson will take a lot of that pressure off him, but it remains to be seen if Randle will play off the ball more often.

Knicks Fans Are Worried

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle getting ready for the season 👀 (via cbrickley603/IG)pic.twitter.com/tyjCa1nI4y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 11, 2022

An offseason workout revealed Brunson and Randle are already working on their games, but instead of seeing Randle down in the post bullying, he’s working on playmaking from the top of the key and can even be seen shooting a floater.

That’s the type of stuff adding Brunson would prevent from happening, so maybe things will be different during a real game. It’s also important to note RJ Barrett plays best with the ball in his hands, so there could be some issues adding Brunson into the mix.

The best success would likely see Brunson running the show, and that has to be what the Knicks are hoping will happen, but there’s really no telling what the plan is at the moment.