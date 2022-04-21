Knicks Warned of Major Risks in Signing ‘Poor Man’s Version of Fred VanVleet’

It’s no secret the New York Knicks have their target on Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be a matter of simply signing him in the offseason, especially after his 41 point eruption against the Utah Jazz in the playoffs.

The Knicks are in the market for point guards this offseason, and Brunson always seemed like a target they could go after due to the emergence of Luka Doncic in Dallas. Brunson appears ready to make a major leap forward in a bigger role, and the Knicks could be perfect for that.

The 25-year-old will now be a more difficult target that will draw a lot of interest around the league, so the Knicks have their work cut out for them.

With all that said, there are some warning signs for the team in the event they do acquire Brunson.

Knicks Warned to be Wary

Around the league, there seems to be an agreement that while Brunson is a solid player, he doesn’t get the attention he should.

“He’s a very good basketball player who doesn’t get the respect,” an NBA assistant coach said via the New York Post. “Maybe it’s because he doesn’t have that flair, doesn’t celebrate when he makes a shot. He’s a boring guy. But he’s proven he can play at an elite level at his size.”

Something that might make the Knicks hold off on handing out a $20 million per year contract is his size. At just over six feet tall, Brunson is an undersized guard that could struggle in a starring role. One scout compared him to the Toronto Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, except in a negative way.

“Jalen is a poor man’s version of Fred VanVleet,” a scout said to the New York Post. “He’s a tough guard who can play either with the ball or off the ball, and he finishes at the rim [60.1 percent in 2021-22]. He doesn’t shoot many 3s, but makes a good percentage [career 37.3 percent shooter on 2.7 attempts per game]. But he also gets in the paint to create for others. Defensively, he competes. He doesn’t get picked on like other guards his size. And like other players from Villanova, he has that winning pedigree.”

VanVleet emerged as an All-Star for the Raptors, and there are definitely signs that Brunson could do the same if his recent playoff performance is anything to go by. Not everyone around the league has similar feelings.

“Jalen is a starter on an NBA team, for sure, but if he’s a starter making 20 million, is that an elite team?” asked an Eastern Conference personnel director via the New York Post. “I don’t think so. His best role is fourth, fifth-best player on a top-eight team.”

Knicks Have to Make a Move

The Knicks will have to find a point guard some way or another, and whether that’s in free agency, the draft or a trade remains to be seen.

Kemba Walker will be moved on from in the offseason, Alec Burks will presumably not be playing point next season, and it doesn’t look like anybody else on the roster is ready to make the leap in manning the spot. Immanuel Quickley is somebody who could potentially slide over, but landing a veteran would be more ideal.

If the Knicks don’t grab Brunson in the offseason, there are still plenty of options for them out there.

