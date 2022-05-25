Rumored Knicks Free Agent Point Guard Target ‘Has Merit to It’

The New York Knicks need to solve their point guard problem this offseason, and there’s a belief from fans that Jalen Brunson could prove to be the answer they are looking for.

All of the chatter surrounding the Brunson to New York movement started before he caught fire in the NBA playoffs, so his price might’ve just been driven up because of that.

The Knicks still need to find the answer to the position after Kemba Walker failed to pan out, and while Brunson might be firmly out of their price range, The Athletic’s Fred Katz believes him to the be the target that has the most merit to it.

Could Brunson Happen?

In his Knicks mailbag, Katz answered a variety of Knicks questions, and one fan asked about the rumors.

When asked what rumor held the most weight between Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert or Jalen Brunson, Katz said it’s the Mavericks point guard.

“The emotional connections are all there,” he wrote. “Brunson’s father, Rick, was Knicks president Leon Rose’s first client back when Rose was an NBA agent. Rick also played for Tom Thibodeau and was an assistant coach under him with the Bulls.”

Stan Van Gundy doesn’t believe players pick teams based on who’s coaching or in the front office, but it could still be worth keeping an eye on. Perhaps most interesting is the fact that Brunson’s father openly talked about how his son could choose New York.

“Oh, and there’s the fact that the elder Brunson has gone on the record, speaking publicly last month about the deep ties with both Rose and Thibodeau and how his son will consider the Knicks,” Katz continued.

Is it Possible?

Brunson’s emergence in the playoffs makes things complicated because that has made him a key piece for the Mavs to bring back, and it has also put him on the radar of other teams around the league.

His market value is expected to be around $18 million a year, so he’s not cheap by any means and the Knicks would have to find a way to shed salary, perhaps a sign-and-trade with Mitchell Robinson could work here since Dallas does need interior defense.

Katz mentions how the Mavs would go deep into the luxury tax if they resign Brunson at that price, and that’s a tough pill to swallow even if it means keeping the emergent star on the roster.

Brunson would be an excellent fit for the Knicks and he’d solve their long unanswered problem at point guard, but he might not be enough by himself to move the needle. While he’s looked good in Dallas, he’s certainly not going to be signed to be the number one option for a team, and the Knicks don’t seem to have a clear answer there at the moment.

Last season it looked like Julius Randle was the clear No. 1, but his regression has opened the door for RJ Barrett or perhaps somebody else. There are a lot of questions the Knicks have to answer even if they get Brunson, but he’d definitely be a good start.

