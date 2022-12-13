Knicks Give Key Update on Jalen Brunson Injury

The New York Knicks find themselves over .500, but that time could be short lived if Jalen Brunson’s injury keeps him out of the lineup for an extended period of time.

During the fourth quarter, Brunson left the court with an ankle sprain and missed the remaining nine minutes of the victory over the Sacramento Kings. While the Knicks were able to close it out, without Julius Randle as well, the team will still want to get their point guard back to have a chance at continuing their hot streak.

The Knicks seemed optimistic that Brunson would only miss a game or two, if any at all, but an update didn’t come on December 12 as the Knicks didn’t hold practice.

On December 13, reporters were able to get an update about the star guard’s injury, and it should come as good news to Knicks fans.

Brunson Injury Update

Jalen Brunson is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game in Chicago, Tom Thibodeau says. Brunson did not practice today. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 13, 2022

Fans were holding their breath about Brunson and hoped the injury wasn’t too bad as the Knicks seemed like they were just getting going. Luckily, things don’t sound all that bad for the point guard and this shouldn’t be something fans have to worry about too much going forward.

The guard is officially labeled as questionable, which means there’s a good chance that he won’t suit up for the game against the Bulls, but this shouldn’t be something that keeps him out of the lineup for too long.

“Jalen Brunson is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game in Chicago, Tom Thibodeau says,” reported The Athletic’s Fred Katz. “Brunson did not practice today.”

Coach Tom Thibodeau says the injury isn’t a sprained ankle, but he called it a foot contusion instead. He also says the guard is feeling better after the injury, so there shouldn’t be much cause for concern.

The games against the Bulls are important as that’s a team right behind them in the standings, and if the Knicks are able to secure two victories, it would do wonders for them in the standings.

Brunson Has Been Very Solid

The Knicks pursued Brunson and made him the first big free agency signing of the offseason, and looking at the numbers he’s produced for the team makes it easy to understand why that was the case.

Through 27 games, all starts, he’s averaging a 20.1 points per game, 6.3 assists per game, and 3.3 rebounds per game. His points and assists are a career best for him, but that’s not all that surprising considering he’s playing an increased role with the ball in his hands more often. Interestingly enough, his minutes are actually down this season compared to last season with the Dallas Mavericks at 31.7 versus 31.9.

He’s also shooting a career low from the floor at 46.4 percent and his three point percentage is also at its worst at 32.4 percent. This could also be part of the increased workload and the fact he’s taking more shots than he’s ever taken in his career during his first season with the Knicks.

At the end of the day, this is a signing that was well worth it for the Knicks and he’ll be anchoring the team at point guard for the foreseeable future.