Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Continues Stellar Run With Team USA [LOOK]

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson flirted with a double-double as he quarterbacked Team USA to a dominant 92-62 victory over the Luka Dončić-less Slovenia in Malaga, Spain on Saturday.

It was Team USA’s second straight win in their warmup games for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Brunson had 11 points and a game-high eight assists against only two turnovers in 25 minutes as his former Dallas Mavericks teammate, Dončić, did not play on the second of a back-to-back game for a precautionary measure.

This team should be called the Showtime USA! pic.twitter.com/kkUb1uOTuz — alder almo (@alderalmo) August 12, 2023

The Knicks star also had four rebounds and two steals in a solid all-around game. He also finished with the second-best plus-minus (plus-21) for the second straight game for Team USA.

Jalen Brunson ➡️ Cam Johnson That dribble is 🔥#USABMNT vs. Slovenia || Live on FS1 📺 pic.twitter.com/ReiDRAdISg — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2023

“This guy (Brunson) can run a basketball team… controls speed, tempo… His understanding of when to push it, when to get others involved, I think that’s the key position for this team,” basketball analyst Bill Raftery said on the FS1 broadcast.

"This guy can run a basketball team…controls speed, tempo…his understanding of when to push it, when to get others involved; I think that's the key position for this team" –– Bill Raftery on Team USA point guard Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/D7Km5yKupg — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 12, 2023

Brunson’s backup Tyrese Haliburton finished with 10 points and six assists.

Josh Hart finally made his Team USA debut after signing a four-year, $81 million contract extension with the Knicks. He sat out Monday’s win over Puerto Rico in Las Vegas pending the signing of the max extension that will give him a total of $94 million over the next five seasons.

The Knicks backup guard did what he does best — grabbed five rebounds, joining three more American players to lead the national team in the rebounding department.

Hart added two points, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes off the bench.

Josh Hart’s 1st international assist pic.twitter.com/sO44s2oDq7 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 12, 2023

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led Team USA in scoring for the second straight time with 15 points in a well-balanced American offense as all players scored a field goal.

After two impressive routs, Team USA will be tested against top-ranked Spain tomorrow, August 13, in what could be a preview of the FIBA World Cup Finals.

RJ Barrett Solid Anew in Canada Win

Another Knicks player churned out a solid effort earlier on Saturday, with RJ Barrett delivering 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting in Canada’s 107-76 thrashing of New Zealand in Germany.

It was a bounce-back win for Canada, which dropped an 86-81 heartbreaker to Germany in their first warmup game for the FIBA World Cup.

The Knicks’ rising wing added four rebounds, one assist and a steal in only 18 minutes of action against the Tall Blacks. He was plus-14 on the court.

Barrett was one of the five Canadian players in double figures.

Frank Ntilikina Ruled out of World Cup

Former Knicks lottery pick Frank Ntilikina was ruled out of the 2023 FIBA World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury, the French Basketball Federation announced on Saturday.

Ntilkina pulled his hamstring during France’s 90-72 win over Lithuania in a friendly last August 9, Wednesday. The injury dampened Ntilikina’s solid game (11 points, 3 rebounds) against Lithuania.

Ntilikina, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, joined current Knicks guard Evan Fournier on the sidelines. But Fournier’s injury (ankle) is not as severe as Ntilikina’s. Fournier is expected to play in the world championships.

Ntilikina recently signed a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets after spending the last two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.