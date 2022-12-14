Viral Photo Leaves Knicks Fan Worried About Health of 2 Key Players

The New York Knicks are being plagued by injuries at the moment with key figures Obi Toppin and Jalen Brunson looking to miss time.

Toppin last played December 7, and he was given a 2-3 week timetable to return when the injury happened, so there’s a chance he could return near the end of the month.

Brunson injured his ankle in the recent win over the Sacramento Kings, and there’s still a chance he suits up December 14 against the Chicago Bulls as he’s officially been labeled as questionable for the game.

However, a photo that has since gone viral leaves some fans wondering about the true state of the two players. The photo of the players and their significant others show both Toppin and Brunson are in walking boots, so it could be an indicator the injuries are worse than they seem.

Injuries Worse Than They Appear?

The Knicks & their gals pic.twitter.com/tGeN6Flw4a — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) December 14, 2022

It might just seem like a simple picture with teammates and their significant others, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from zeroing in on the walking boots.

Toppin’s makes sense since he’s out for an extended period of time, but for somebody who could seemingly not miss a single game being in a walking boot like Brunson is, it could come off as a bit strange.

“I just realized Brunson’s in a walking boot,” said one fan.



“[Jalen Brunson] in the boot [shaking my head],” wrote another.

An injury update for Brunson came on December 13, but it didn’t sound like there was anything to worry about, although coach Tom Thibodeau clarified the injury was a “foot contusion” rather than a sprain.

If Brunson does suit up against the Bulls on December 14, then it seems like all of the worries can be put to rest. If he misses time, then fans might look more into the injury and realize it’s worse than it appears.

The Knicks are now over .500 and it control of the 6th seed in the Eastern Conference. If that positioning holds, they wouldn’t even have to compete in the play-in tournament, which would be a very big accomplishment for them to pull off. There’s still a lot of season left, and things can change in a hurry, especially if Brunson and Toppin’s production can be replicated.

Big Shoes to Fill

Through 27 games, all starts, Brunson’s averaging a 20.1 points per game, 6.3 assists per game and 3.3 rebounds per game. His points and assists are a career best for him, which is to be expected with him playing a vastly increased role with the Knicks than he was with the Mavericks.

As for Toppin, his numbers are largely down across the board when compared to last season. After averaging nine points per game last season, there was a possibility he’d take another step forward and hop into the double digits, but that didn’t happen just yet.

Instead, Toppin is averaging 7.7 ppg, and a big reason for that could be the fact he’s shooting just 42.1 percent from the floor, a steep decline from last season’s 53.1. The season is still young and he can get things turned around, but he won’t be able to do that while wearing a walking boot.