Knicks: Jalen Brunson’s Perfect Shooting Leads Team USA Past Spain

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson couldn’t miss on Sunday to propel Team USA’s statement win against defending FIBA World Cup champion Spain 98-88 at Palacio de Deportes Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain.

Brunson unloaded 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half and rallied Team USA to weather a late Spain fightback that silenced the home team’s 10,850 fans.

Brunson on 🔥🔥 with 16 pts so far in the first half 🇺🇸 #USABMNT

📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/CxaWYQZTz6 — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 13, 2023

It was Team USA’s third straight decisive victory — all by double-digits — in their warmup games leading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this month in Manila, Philippines.

Devoid of the top-tier NBA stars, the 26-year-old Brunson was Steve Kerr’s anointed leader, and the Knicks point guard is up to the task.

Brunson continued his impressive run with the senior men’s national team with flawless shooting, sinking 9-of-9 from the floor, while adding five assists and four rebounds that had Fox Sports basketball analyst Bill Raftery describing him, “Flawless in his scoring & extraordinary in his leadership qualities,” on the broadcast.

Jalen Brunson scored 22 points and 5 assists on 9/9 shooting in USA's 98-88 win vs Spain pic.twitter.com/2aPEtWjAWR — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) August 13, 2023

The Knicks’ star point guard had plenty of help from Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson, Jr., who gave the Americans the lead in the early fourth quarter after Spain stormed back from a 10-point halftime deficit to make it close. Then Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter that ignited Team USA’s breakaway.

Brunson and the rest of Team USA will head to the United Arab Emirates, where they will face the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Greece on August 18 and Germany on August 20.

RJ Barrett Scores 31 Points in Canada Win

It was a massive day for Knicks fans on Sunday as RJ Barrett pumped in 31 points, including the game-winner in Canada’s thrilling 113-112 win over Germany to capture the Basketball Super Cup title.

Barrett scored the overtime-sending layup with 10 seconds remaining in the regulation and Canada’s last two baskets in overtime to complete their comeback from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit. He scored five straight points in the final 2:34 of the fourth quarter to force extra time.

Barrett sank 13-of-14 shots from the floor, including 4-of-4 from downtown. He added five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a complete performance — his best game to date on the international stage as a member of Canada’s senior team.

Canada improved to 2-1 in their exhibition games leading to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. From Germany, the Canadians will fly to Spain to face the home team on August 17 and the Dominican Republic on August 18.

Mock Trade Sends Joel Embiid to Knicks

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a mock trade that would land the Knicks their coveted star in reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

The proposed trade:

New York Knicks receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers receive: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick (top-12 protected, via WAS), 2025 first-round pick (top-four protected, via MIL), 2026 first-round pick

The mock trade would leave the Knicks with a Big 3 of Brunson, Julius Randle and Embiid surrounded by a supporting cast of Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride and Isaiah Hartenstein.

“While the Knicks have assembled a rock-solid squad, they still seem a superstar short of championship contention. Embiid, the reigning MVP and back-to-back scoring champ, scratches that itch as well (or better) than any remotely realistically available trade target,” Buckley wrote.