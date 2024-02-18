Jalen Brunson, Fans React to Knicks Rookie ‘Getting Robbed’ in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson led an upheaval on social media against the highly criticized judging of the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk competition on February 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Brunson was miffed after his rookie teammate Jacob Toppin was “robbed” of entering the finals against eventual back-to-back champion Mac McClung of the Orlando Magic’s G League team.

“I guess Jacob needed to jump over the shot clock to get higher than 46,” Brunson posted on X, formerly Twitter, following Toppin’s failed bid to enter the finals.

Toppin’s second dunk — a 360-degree, between-the-legs dunk — only drew 47.2 from the five judges comprised of former NBA All-Stars Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond and ex-Slam Dunk champions Fred Jones, Darnell Hillman and Dominique Wilkins.

Still think Jacob Toppin had the dunk of the night 🤯 📽️: @BleacherReport | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Esh1io4nvA — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 18, 2024

Boston Celtic’s Jaylen Brown beat Toppin to earn the right to challenge McClung in the finals with an underwhelming tribute to Dee Brown’s no-look dunk in 1991.

Brown’s Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum threw him an alley-oop pass then jumped over a sitting Kai Cenat, a popular American online streamer. The dunk became a lmaomeme as Brown only covered his eyes after making the dunk on his way down.

Jaylen Brown got booed for his Dee Brown dunk 💀 pic.twitter.com/KLTzbAac3B — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 18, 2024

Kenny Smith roasted Brown’s dunk on the TNT broadcast, saying, “He looks like sneezing right now,” instead of covering his eyes with his arm.

Dee Brown reacted to Jaylen’s attempt to re-create his winning dunk with a twist.

“It’s not easy doing the no-look dunk. #sorrynotsorry,” the former Celtics Slam Dunk champion posted on his Instagram story.

Despite the flak, Jaylen Brown still drew 47.6 to edge Toppin and advanced to the finals.

Knicks and general NBA fans posted their disappointment too on X.

Jacob Toppin represented NY well but was eliminated in the 1st round of the dunk contest 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FwMwzUQF4Q — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) February 18, 2024

I’m a Celtics fan That being said Jacob Toppin was robbed. The G League dunk contest was more interesting and that’s saying something. https://t.co/DxsCQYg3Tu — Black Rudy Flyer (@Solomondc707) February 18, 2024

At yesterday’s NBA Dunk Contest, the scores were nonsensical and felt rigged to put their bigger star Jaylen Brown in the Finals over Jaime Jaquez and Jacob Toppin who had been more impressive. Luckily in CFB everything is decided on the field and no one plays favorites. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 18, 2024

jacob toppin got robbed…. should've taken it out on the judges artest style.#NBAAllStarWeekend — Vivek (@vdadhania) February 18, 2024

Jacob Toppin got robbed. Justice for Jacob!

pic.twitter.com/PwYtdswMf8 — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) February 18, 2024

Respectfully, Jacob Toppin was robbed. The final round should’ve been a G-League showdown between him and Mac McClung. 🤦🏾‍♂️ #ATTSlamDunk — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) February 18, 2024

How did this not get a 49 or 50.. Jacob Toppin robbed https://t.co/xNqWAhIgPC — J_1neofakindnoocap (@1_ofakindnocap) February 18, 2024

Jalen Brunson’s 24 Points Not Enough in 3-Point Contest

Brunson made a splash on his first try at the 3-Point Shooting Contest. But his 24 points were not enough for him to advance to the final round.

The Knicks All-Star point guard, who is shooting a career-high 41.1% from the 3-point line this season, started slowly in the contest.

Brunson only hit one in the first rack. Then he made 3 from the money ball rack which got him going. He drained all shots from the top of the key. He hit 7 in a row bridging the middle to the fourth rack. Ultimately, he missed his last 3 attempts from the last rack to end his bid.

Brunson fell short, needing 26 to stay alive in the contest.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard repeated as 3-point champion, beating Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns and Atlanta Hawk’s Trae Young in the finals.

Ex-Knick Evan Fournier Thrives in Detroit

Former Knicks guard Evan Fournier found a new lease on his NBA life in Detroit.

Traded as a filler in the package that landed Knicks veterans Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic, Fournier is thriving as he averaged 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 25.2 minutes over his first two games in Detroit.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Pistons intend to keep the Frenchman.

“Evan Fournier, who was excited to be traded by New York and eager for his new opportunity in Detroit, has played 25 minutes per game in his two games since joining the Pistons. While some around the league wondered if Fournier could hit the free agent market after landing with a rebuilding Detroit team, the Pistons have indicated they plan to keep the Frenchman, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto wrote on February 16.