Knicks Star Issues Scathing Remark to Refs After Admission of Wrong Call

New York Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson had a scathing remark following crew chief Ed Malloy’s admission of the wrong call against him in their controversial 105-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on February 12.

“They can keep it to themselves,” Brunson said via New York Post after their Valentine’s Day 118-100 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Brunson’s foul on Aaron Holiday with 0.3 seconds left allowed the Rockets to escape with the win, denying the Knicks an overtime play.

“In live action, it was felt that the lower body contact was illegal,” Malloy said in the NBA pool report. “After seeing it during [the] postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor. The contact which occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called.”

The Last 2 Minute Report also backed up Malloy’s acknowledgment, saying “Brunson legally contests Holiday’s shot. Holiday released his shot before contact with Brunson and is able to return to a normal floor position.”

The Knicks filed a protest to contest Brunson’s “wrong” foul.

Tom Thibodeau Lauds Knicks Front Office for Making a Stand

Even without an assurance of winning the protest which costs a $25,000 bond, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was pleased with their front office move.

“I respect what our organization is doing as well,” Thibodeau said via New York Post. “I think it’s the right thing to do. Let the league decide.”

Per NBA Hoops Online, there have been 35 protests filed in the NBA since 1952. Only eight, — six in the NBA and two in the defunct ABA — have been upheld and ordered a replay.

The last time a game was replayed was in 2008 between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat. They re-played the final 51.9 seconds of their December 19, 2007 game because the official scorer incorrectly ruled Shaquille O’Neal fouled out. It was the first time since 1982 that a protest was upheld.

Key Injury Updates

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, Thibodeau said he expects Bojan Bogdanovic (sore left calf), Donte DiVincenzo (sore hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (sore Achilles) to be ready when they resume their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 22 on the road.

“We get guys coming back and just prepare for the start [after All-Star break] like what are the things that we need to shore up? What are the things we can get better at and then lock into our opponents? So there’s a lot of work to be done,” Thibodeau told reporters after Wednesday’s loss. “But I think it’s a good opportunity to take a break and recharge after the amount of games they have been in and traveled to. You want to take advantage of that as well.”

The status other half of their injury list — Julius Randle (right shoulder), OG Anunoby (right elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) — will also get clarity after the All-Star break.

The Knicks will re-evaluate Randle and Anunoby in two weeks while Robinson will begin on-court activities after the All-Star break.