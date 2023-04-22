Jalen Brunson Issues 6-Word Response After Knicks Beat Cavs in Game 3

After dropping Game 2 while on the road, the New York Knicks took care of business in front of a packed MSG crowd to clinch their second win of this quarterfinals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and, in turn, secure a commanding 2-1 series lead.

The Garden was undeniably electric throughout Friday night’s outing and, during an on-court post-game interview, Jalen Brunson went on to describe the home-court atmosphere in six words.

“This place is unreal. That’s it,” Jalen Brunson said regarding the crowd at Madison Square Garden. “This place man, it’s unbelievable to play at…I can’t really explain it. I’m just happy they are the way they are.”

Brunson would continue on by heaping praise upon the Cavs, crediting them as being “a good team over there” and that, despite the victory, the Knicks need “to be prepared” for what’s to come in their follow-up Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

The point guard paved the way for New York’s commanding 99-79 win, as he finished the night with 21 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals while shooting 55.6% from the field and finishing with a stellar box plus-minus rating of +20.

Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Praises RJ Barrett After Game 3

Alongside Jalen Brunson, the Knicks got a much-needed jolt of energy from their fourth-year centerpiece RJ Barrett who, prior to the outing, was receiving quite a bit of heat for his lackluster production through Games 1 and 2.

Through 30 minutes played on the night, the 22-year-old posted an impressive stat line of 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal while shooting a highly efficient 66.7% from the floor and 50.0% from deep.

Following the contest, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau issued a strong statement during his media session regarding the likes of RJ Barrett, praising him for his ability to stay ready even during severe rough patches.

“The thing about RJ is he’s very steady. He doesn’t get rattled. I thought he was real aggressive today. We got to get him into the open floor. When we do that, he’s going to make shots. When he gets down hill, he’s tough to guard,” Tom Thibodeau said on RJ Barrett.

Leading into his stellar Game 3, as noted RJ Barrett has been highly underwhelming for the Knicks throughout the early stages of the postseason, as he was boasting lowly per-game averages of 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting an abysmal 24.0% from the field and 12.5% from deep.

RJ Barrett Reacts to Knicks Crowd During Game 3

Jalen Brunson wasn’t the only member of the Knicks who was in awe of the crowd at Madison Square Garden for their undeniable presence during Friday night’s outing, as RJ Barrett went on to heap praise upon the fans in attendance in Game 3.

“It’s the Garden, man. What can I say? It was loud. Fun to play in, man. As a basketball player, you grow up thinking about moments like these. It’s electric. [I’m] happy we get to come back Sunday,” RJ Barrett said.

The Knicks proved to be absolutely dominant on both ends of the floor Friday night against the Cavaliers, and held Cleveland to just 39% shooting from the floor while dropping a whopping 28 points on 20 forced turnovers.