Jalen Brunson Makes Eyebrow-Raising Admission Following Knicks Loss to Heat

Speaking to the media following the New York Knicks‘ 108-101 loss to the Miami Heat in the opening game of their second-round playoff series, Jalen Brunson shouldered the blame for his team’s loss.
“They finished the third quarter strong,” Brunson said. “Finished the second-quarter strong. There were key moments in the game where you need to finish strong and be strong, and that starts with me. Today I was horrific. Very uncharacteristic of me, and this one is on me. I got to get better”
Josh Hart Urges Knicks to Take Their Chances
During his own post-game press conference on April 30, fan-favorite wing Josh Hart discussed his team’s inability to convert their perimeter looks, noting how their shot profile was good, but their execution let them down.
“I think we’re taking the right ones,” Hart said. “We’re just not making shots right now. That’s the biggest thing. I think we did a hell of a job in terms of playing tough, playing physical. We didn’t make shots, and we still gave ourselves a chance to win late in the fourth. We know that we’re frustrated with that, but that’s something we can change.”
RJ Barrett Expected a Tough Series
The Miami Heat may have ended the regular season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but there’s no doubt of their ability to be a difficult opponent in the postseason. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is often viewed as the best coach in the NBA, and Miami boasts multiple elite competitors such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
As such, Knicks forward RJ Barrett wasn’t expecting an easy series for his team, which was something he discussed following New York’s April 30 loss.