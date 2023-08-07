Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Set to Start Over All-Star PG for Team USA

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is set to start over Indiana Pacers’ All-Star Tyrese Haliburton for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

While Team USA coach Steve Kerr continues to tell reporters that nothing is set in stone yet, all signs point to Brunson as the national team’s starting point guard. The Knicks point guard has started in all their scrimmages.

Brunson was one of the four mainstays of Kerr’s starting unit, joining Brooklyn Nets’ and his former Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges, New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram and NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies. Nets’ Cam Johnson and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards alternated for the final spot.

“I think Jalen is such a natural leader,” Kerr told ESPN. “Because he’s a point guard, he immediately comes to mind. He’s the one who’s leading the ‘1, 2, 3 USA’ chant. Some guys just, it just comes naturally to them.”

“But we’ve got a great group. There’s leadership that comes from a lot of them and it’s fun to see.”

Brunson was one of the biggest All-Star snubs last season, but he proved he should have been there after leading the Knicks to their first playoff series win in a decade while delivering a career-best 24 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Steve Kerr, Grant Hill Blown Away by Jalen Brunson

Kerr and USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill have been blown away by Brunson’s dedication and commitment after moving up his wedding date to accommodate playing for the national team.

“I already love Jalen Brunson and now I love his fiancée even more,” U.S. head coach Steve Kerr was quoted by AP texting Jay Wright right after Brunson informed him that he and his now-wife Ali Marks were moving up their wedding not to miss the chance to play for Team USA.

Hill would have completely understood if Brunson declined because he was in his shoes before. Hill got engaged on July 24, 1998, got married exactly one year to the day later and had to pass on an invitation from his national team because of those plans, per AP.

“I’ve always admired that kid,” Hill told AP. “And I just felt as you start looking at the next iteration of USA Basketball, and the guard position, I like our young guys. They’re all good people. And I don’t want this to come off the wrong way, but just from a character, substance standpoint, he was a guy who I just thought is incredible. When he said, ‘It was always a dream of mine to be a part of this and I don’t want to miss this opportunity,’ I just said, ‘Wow.’”

Exec Suggests Immanuel Quickley-OG Anunoby Swap

An anonymous league executive views the Toronto Raptors as the perfect situation for Immanuel Quickley should the Knicks trade him because of their crowded backcourt and a looming expensive extension.

“The Raptors would be a really good fit for (Quickley),” the exec told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. “And the Knicks would be a really good fit for (OG) Anunoby. He’s just a monster defender. Things have been pretty quiet in Toronto, but there is still a feeling that they’re going to make another move here after what happened with Fred. Maybe they will stick with what they have but that roster is missing a lot.”

Quickley would welcome the opportunity to start after Fred VanVleet left the Raptors in free agency for more money in Houston. The Raptors only have Dennis Schroder and Malachi Flynn competing to fill VanVleet’s void.

However, the Raptors have set a high price for Anunoby, which indicates they are only ready to move on from him if they get blown away by his returning package.