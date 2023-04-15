Jalen Brunson Speaks out on What Could Have Been Knicks Backcourt With Donovan Mitchell

Jalen Brunson could have been playing alongside Donovan Mitchell with the New York Knicks instead of facing him again for the second consecutive NBA Playoffs.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers scuttled the Knicks’ plan last summer by scooping up Mitchell at the 11th hour with a mega-package of three unprotected first-round picks, two pick swaps, and three promising players headlined by now first-time All-Star and Most Improved Player of the Year frontrunner Lauri Markkanen.

“That’s all we heard all summer, to be honest with you,” Jalen Brunson said via Newsday when asked if he pictured a backcourt of Mitchell and himself. “But I think wherever he’s gone — Utah and Cleveland — he’s made an impact. He has that type of presence.”

Mitchell is having an All-NBA season in his first year with the Cavaliers, leading them to their first playoff appearance in the post-LeBron James era.

On the other hand, Brunson flourished in his first year with the Knicks with a career season, leading them back to the postseason after missing last year.

Brunson claimed Mitchell’s scalp in the first round of the playoffs during his breakout season with the Dallas Mavericks to reach the Western Conference Finals last year. Mitchell is aiming to exact revenge.

“He’s there, so we got to get him,” Mitchell said of Brunson. “And it’s not just him. It’s him and [Julius] Randle and Quick [Immanuel Quickly] and [Josh] Hart and those guys. But obviously, Jalen is the head of the snake, so we got to go out there and find a way to contain him and make sure the other guys don’t get off. It will be a lot of fun.”

Their final regular season meeting on March 31 foreshadowed this looming exciting playoff showdown. Brunson exploded for a career-high 48 points against Mitchell’s 42 to lead the Knicks to a 130-116 comeback win.

NBA Scout on What Could Have Been a Brunson-Mitchell Knicks Backcourt

A Western Conference NBA scout, who closely watched Brunson and Mitchell go at each other in last year’s playoffs, has reservations about their pairing if the Knicks pulled off the trade.

“Would it work? I think they could get exploited at some stage just in the playoffs with switching and isolation,” the Western Conference scout told Heavy Sports. “Brunson is very tough. He defends like, you can’t just post him up. But he’s small. Bigger guards can shoot over him like James Harden.”

“I think it would be fine in the regular season. But come playoff time. I have questions about two small guys.”

Brunson is listed as 6’2, while Mitchell is 6’1.

NY Radio Host Pushes for Trae Young Trade

WFAN’s Sal Licata is pushing for the Knicks to do in the offseason — trade for Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young at the expense of former lottery picks and homegrown talents RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin.

“Any time a superstar like that becomes available, it’s natural to bring up the Knicks,” Licata said on his radio show. “I don’t know if it’s realistic or not that the Hawks would consider Trae Young or if the Knicks would give up what it takes to get Trae Young, but I know this: Trae Young would be a megastar in New York.”

“Let’s just say you could swap RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and some picks. Would that get the job done? Would you do that? I think you have to.”