Jalen Brunson Drops 1-Word Response to What Knicks Should Change

“Everything.”

That was Jalen Brunson‘s response when a reporter asked what has to change after the New York Knicks lost both games in Miami to trail the Heat 1-3 in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals.

History isn’t on the Knicks’ side this time.

Only 13 teams have recovered from a 1-3 series deficit. The Knicks are not on the list. Worse, they have a 0-14 record in the postseason when down 1-3. On the flip side, the Heat are 14-0 in the postseason when leading 3-1.

A defiant Brunson said their mindset should be “one [game] at a time.”

Brunson did everything he could in his power to avert another loss in South Beach. But his 32-point, 11-assists double-double effort went for naught.

He credited everything that the Heat have, which the Knicks do not have at this point of the playoffs.

“Just gotta give them a lot of credit,” Brunson said of the Heat. They’re a good team, well coached over there.”

Jalen Brunson Plays Through Injury

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Brunson’s left ankle is still bothering him.

“Sources familiar with the matter say Brunson has gotten treatment basically around the clock to be able to take the floor. Some Heat players did not expect Brunson to suit up for Game 2 due to his ankle/foot injury. He had 23 second-half points in that game to lift New York to a win,” Begley wrote.

Brunson averages 26.8 points and 7.0 assists against only 1.8 turnovers against Miami. If the injury is bothering him, it’s reflected in his 3-point shot. He’s only shooting 27.6% from behind the arc, a far cry from his 41.6% accuracy in the regular season.

Despite the injury and their backs against the wall, Brunson remains confident.

“I think going forward; we’re on the brink of elimination. So you’ve got to give everything. That should be the mindset of just everybody,” Brunson said. “No matter what you do, no matter what you have to do, you know you just got to go out there and give it your all and keep your confidence.”

“I know it’s kind of easy to say, but it’s a big thing to keep your confidence,” he added.

Deflated Julius Randle Searches for Answers

While Brunson has played great through injury, his Knicks co-star Julius Randle hasn’t.

Randle has twice sprained his left ankle over the past month. He hasn’t been the same in the postseason. He’s only averaging 15.9 points in eight playoff games this year, with a 37.5/23.1/69.4 shooting split.

In Game 4, he fouled out with still 3:08 left and the Knicks trailing by seven. The Heat outworked them in the glass in both games in Miami.

“Maybe they want it more,” Randle said after their Game 4 loss. “I don’t know. That’s been who we are all year, and we’ve gotta find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep this season alive.”

Game 5 is scheduled on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. E.T. in Madison Square Garden.