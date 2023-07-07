Team USA coach Steve Kerr Shares Vision for Knicks Star Jalen Brunson

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr envisions New York Knicks rising star Jalen Brunson to be a focal point of Team USA’s gold medal quest in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines, this August.

“I will definitely go into this with a vision of Jalen Brunson taking on a pretty big role given the way he plays, his success at the FIBA level in past tournaments, Kerr said in a Zoom call with reporters on Friday.

Brunson was the 2015 FIBA U-19 World Cup MVP.

Now entering his prime in the NBA, the 26-year-old guard is coming off a career season leading the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs in his first year with the team.

Brunson averaged career highs in scoring (24.0) and assists (6.2) while also hitting a career-best 41.6% from deep. He further raised his level of play in the playoffs and was almost unstoppable against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In 11 playoff games with the Knicks, Brunson led them in scoring (27.8), assists (5.6) and steals (1.5).

Brunson will share backcourt duties with first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. Along with Brunson’s former Villanova teammate, Mikal Bridges, the trio forms the core of a young Team USA devoid of the league’s top-tier stars.

Grant Hill, the new managing director of Team USA, described the recruitment process as a “fascinating experience.”

“I had a lot of interaction with players and agents with representatives from respective teams. And you know, ultimately, when it’s all said and done, we are very excited and thrilled with the 12 that we have.” Hill said in the same Zoom call conference.

Joining Brunson, Bridges and Haliburton are Lakers’ Austin Reeves, Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson, Jr., Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, Timberwolves’ All-Star Anthony Edwards, Net shooter Cam Johnson, Bucks’ Sixth Man Bobby Portis, Jazz All-Rookie First Team Walker Kessler, Pelicans’ All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and Knicks gutsy guard Josh Hart.