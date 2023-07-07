Team USA coach Steve Kerr Shares Vision for Knicks Star Jalen Brunson

Getty
Team USA head coach Steve Kerr envisions New York Knicks rising star Jalen Brunson to be a focal point of Team USA’s gold medal quest in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines, this August.
“I will definitely go into this with a vision of Jalen Brunson taking on a pretty big role given the way he plays, his success at the FIBA level in past tournaments, Kerr said in a Zoom call with reporters on Friday.
Brunson was the 2015 FIBA U-19 World Cup MVP.
Now entering his prime in the NBA, the 26-year-old guard is coming off a career season leading the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs in his first year with the team.
Brunson averaged career highs in scoring (24.0) and assists (6.2) while also hitting a career-best 41.6% from deep. He further raised his level of play in the playoffs and was almost unstoppable against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
In 11 playoff games with the Knicks, Brunson led them in scoring (27.8), assists (5.6) and steals (1.5).
Brunson will share backcourt duties with first-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. Along with Brunson’s former Villanova teammate, Mikal Bridges, the trio forms the core of a young Team USA devoid of the league’s top-tier stars.
Grant Hill, the new managing director of Team USA, described the recruitment process as a “fascinating experience.”
“I had a lot of interaction with players and agents with representatives from respective teams. And you know, ultimately, when it’s all said and done, we are very excited and thrilled with the 12 that we have.” Hill said in the same Zoom call conference.
Joining Brunson, Bridges and Haliburton are Lakers’ Austin Reeves, Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson, Jr., Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, Timberwolves’ All-Star Anthony Edwards, Net shooter Cam Johnson, Bucks’ Sixth Man Bobby Portis, Jazz All-Rookie First Team Walker Kessler, Pelicans’ All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and Knicks gutsy guard Josh Hart.
Brunson and the rest of Team USA will hold a training camp in Las Vegas from Aug. 2 to 6 before playing a series of exhibition games there beginning Aug. 7 against Puerto Rico.
More tuneup matches are set outside the country against Slovenia (Aug. 12) and Spain (Aug. 13) in Malaga, Spain and Greece (Aug. 18) and Germany (Aug. 20) in Abu Dhabi before flying to Manila.
Team USA will face New Zealand (Aug. 26), Greece (Aug. 28) and Jordan (Aug. 30) in Group C of the World Cup.
Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges Playful Banter on Twitter
Reunited in Team USA, former Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges had a playful banter on Twitter.
Hart, Bridges and Brunson won a national championship together at Villanova in 2016. Team USA hopes to rekindle that magic with their reunion this summer.
Isaiah Roby as Julius Randle’s Backup
On Thursday, Hoosphype’s Michael Scotto reported that Isaiah Roby, who signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Knicks late last season, is being groomed to fill in Obi Toppin’s shoes.
“With Toppin’s departure and not landing a power forward in free agency like [Yuta] Watanabe, the Knicks currently plan to give Isaiah Roby an opportunity as the primary backup forward to Julius Randle, HoopsHype has learned. Josh Hart is also expected to get some minutes as a small-ball power forward,” Scotto wrote.
