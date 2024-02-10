Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Provides Positive Injury Update on Tonight Show

The New York Knicks caught the injury bug as they’re dealing with injuries to Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Julius Randle. Brunson tweaked his ankle and missed the Knicks game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 8, a 122-108 loss.

The 2024 All-Star appeared on the Tonight Show on February 9. He spoke about his ankle injury with Jimmy Fallon, saying something all Knicks fans want to hear.

Brunson must’ve been trained by Tom Thibodeau as he wouldn’t say if he was coming back soon. However, the smile and saying it feels good is an encouraging sign.

With the Knicks having just three more games before the All-Star break, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them sit Brunson until he’s fully healthy. They take on a tough Indiana Pacers team on February 10, the Houston Rockets, and the Orlando Magic before the break. Without Brunson and the others, beating any of those teams will be tough.

Jalen Brunson’s Appearance on the Tonight Show

Brunson’s appearance on the Tonight Show went just as well as expected. Fallon picked out headlines from articles that were written when the New York Knicks signed him to a four-year, $104 million contract.

At the time, many around the league and in the media believed it was an overpay. At this point, it looks like a severe underpay. Brunson has much more waiting for him when his current contract is over if he keeps this up.

When asked if he likes proving everyone wrong, Brunson answered in a truly professional way.

“I guess so. I feel like that’s what people on the outside think… For me, I like to say I proved to myself that I belong. I belong here, I worked this hard to get here. So, while I am proving people wrong, I worked this hard to be here, so I got to keep that mindset, keep that confidence.”

Proving people wrong would be putting things lightly. The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high in points and assists, averaging 27.2 points and 6.5 assists. Brunson’s shooting 41.4% from three-point range on 6.5 attempts per game and 48.2% from the field.

Getting him healthy is the top priority as the season continues. Playoff time is closer than it seems and these Knicks fans are ready to see their team compete for a championship.

OG Anunoby and Julius Randle Injury Updates

Randle was said to be reevaluated in two to three weeks. That was on February 1, meaning we should hear an update on his injury status shortly.

He’s dealing with a shoulder injury and will have an extra week to heal as he was replaced in the All-Star game.

Anunoby had a small procedure done on his right elbow. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that he will miss a minimum of three weeks.

“BREAKING: New York Knicks F OG Anunoby had surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his right elbow and will miss a minimum of three weeks, sources tell ESPN. Procedure is considered minor and he’s expected to resume basketball activities in three weeks.”

Despite the injuries, the New York Knicks are in a prime position to move up in the standing, holding the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.