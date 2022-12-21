Knicks Guard Spits Truth on Current League-Leading Win Streak

While it may seem as though the entire sports world and New York metropolitan area are non-stop talking about the team’s league-leading eight-game winning streak, the New York Knicks have apparently not been all that focused on the matter.

Following their most recent triumph over the Golden State Warriors on December 20, point guard Jalen Brunson addressed the club’s recent winning ways during a post-game media session and stated that he and his fellow teammates have not gotten caught up in the storyline themselves.

“I think we can just keep learning from it, keep getting better and just focus on one game at a time. No one’s talked about the streak at all,” Brunson told reporters. “Obviously we tell each other to keep it rolling but we’re just trying to be the best team we can be and continue to play for each other and just focus on one day at a time.”

Right behind the Knicks in the consecutive win column is their cross-borough rival in the Brooklyn Nets, who have rattled off six straight.

This is the first time since 1976-77 — Nets’ first season in NBA — that both the Knicks and Nets have active win streaks of six-plus games at the same time, per ESPN’s @StatsWilliams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2022

With this, it marks the first time since 2005 where both clubs have a win-streak of five or more games at the same time and the first time since 1976-77 where each simultaneously hold a streak greater than six wins.

Brunson Playing Through Pain for Knicks

Jalen Brunson has proven to be a revelation for the New York Knicks during his first season with the franchise, and has served as a major contributor during the team’s current string of success, as he’s been posting stellar averages of 20.4 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on a highly efficient 48.6% shooting from distance.

What’s more impressive about his production of late is the fact that he’s been playing through a nagging foot injury which he sustained during a December 11 bout against the Sacramento Kings.

Now, while the ailment has rendered him questionable to play on most nights since, the guard has yet to miss a contest as a result and stated during a post-game interview on December 18 that, so long as he can walk, he’ll be ready to play.

“Anytime you can come away with a win everything feels good,” Brunson said. “I’m fine. [I’m going to] keep gutting it out and just keep playing. If I can walk I can play, you know that.”

Ironically, since tweaking his foot against the Kings, Brunson has only managed to up his per-game production, and has averaged 25.8 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 49.3% shooting from the floor and a whopping 60.9% shooting from distance since, while also seeing two 30-point affairs during this stretch.

Cold Water Poured on Knicks’ Win Streak

Though their current win streak may be an exciting feat for Knicks fans to witness, it appears that not everyone believes that their current trend is legitimate.

"They're not even the best team in the same state." 😂 Chuck and Shaq aren't sold on the Knicks despite their 7-game win streak pic.twitter.com/pGsoQB5vKY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2022

Prior to Tuesday’s victory over the Warriors, NBA legend and TNT on-screen analyst Shaquille O’Neal thrashed the team, as he outwardly diminished their successes to date and stated that the doesn’t view them as a legitimate contender.

“I’m happy for the Knicks but I’m not gonna get too happy,” O’Neal said. “They won seven games, they’re in the 6th seed. Whoopty freakin’ do…I don’t think they can get out of one round of the playoffs.”

Fellow legendary cohort, Charles Barkley, would continue on by agreeing with O’Neal, even going as far as to claim that the Knicks are “not even the best team in their city,” referring to the fourth-seeded Brooklyn Nets.