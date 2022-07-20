Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Sends Strong Warning After Signing $104 Million Deal

The newest New York Knicks signing was introduced on July 19 and he spoke about what it’s like to be a member of the team.

Jalen Brunson departed from the Dallas Mavericks, a team he helped lead to the Western Conference Finals last season, and he spoke about how the decision to leave was a difficult one.

“For the longest time, I thought I’d never leave Dallas,” he said, as transcribed by SNY. “I thought Dallas was my home for my entire career. It’s a great place, a place that I really wanted to be and I’m so thankful that they took a chance on me. It was definitely tough. I’m going to miss my teammates. That organization’s special. The relationships that I made that, it was really special, so I’m definitely going to miss it.”

With that chapter now behind him, Brunson spoke about his goals with the Knicks while also sending a strong message.

Brunson Puts the League on Notice

Brunson has some big shoes to fill as the Knicks have been looking for an answer at point guard for years now, and the former Mavericks guard could be the answer they were looking for.

Speaking at his introductory press conference, he lets the Knicks and the rest of the league know he’s going to leave it all on the court.

“[I’m a] person who’s never going to quit,” he said. “I’ve never quit, that’s never been in my DNA. Something about me is that it’s about the little things for me. People see the stats and all that stuff, but the things that matter to me most [are] the little things like putting my body on the line for my teammates, diving on the ground, being that person that everyone can turn to saying, ‘That guy is going to do everything he can to help this team win a game,’ and that’s just how I’ve been my entire life.”

Brunson is being paid like a true star despite never making an All-Star team, but that’s something that could change with him playing a bigger role.

Knicks Moving Forward

If RJ Barrett takes another step forward, Brunson keeps up his production, and the Knicks find a way to land Donovan Mitchell, then New York could easily find themselves back in the playoffs.

Even if Mitchell doesn’t land with the Knicks, they are still an improved team from last season. Brunson will be a big upgrade over Kemba Walker and Alec Burks, but his arrival alone might not move the needle that much.

The youngsters will need to develop further, but perhaps most important will be Julius Randle. His four-year, $117 million extension kicks in for the next season, so he is getting paid like a star, just like Brunson.

He was named to the All-Star team two seasons ago while also bringing home the Most Improved Player award and an All-NBA selection. He was still productive last season, but it was close to his campaign two years ago when he led the Knicks to the playoffs.

If he can find that form again, the Knicks will be looking very good going into the next season.

READ NEXT: Proposed Knicks Trade Lands Donovan Mitchell, Keeps RJ Barrett