Lurid Details in Knicks Owner James Dolan’ Sexual Assault Case Emerge

New York Knicks owner James Dolan is facing a federal lawsuit, accusing him of pressuring a female therapist into unwanted sex and coordinating an encounter with media mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault.

The incident occurred in 2013 and 2014 when the female therapist, Kellye Croft, was hired to work as a massage therapist during the classic rock band Eagles’ concert tour.

In the court filing, Croft, who was 27 at that time, described the gig as an “unprecedented opportunity” which she readily accepted. The dream gig turned into a nightmare soon after that led to her life spiraling into drug and alcohol abuse to cope with the trauma she allegedly experienced under Dolan and Weinstein.

Croft revealed in the lawsuit obtained by deadline.com that she met Dolan, who moonlighted as the lead singer with his band JD & the Straight Shot, the Eagle’s concert tour’s opening act.

Initially hired to be a tour masseuse for Eagles band member, the late Glenn Frey, Croft was allowed to book other appointments from other members of the tour, which included Dolan, whom she said she did not know at that time wields immense power and funded the concert tour.

Croft said in the lawsuit that Dolan interceded for her in a dispute with the tour manager, Tom Golseth, who hired her and was later fired. Golseth’s firing ostracized her from other tour members. Dolan allegedly comforted her during his first booking of her massage service and told her, “I will make sure this is taken care of.”

Croft dismissed Dolan’s statement but later she realized how powerful the Knicks owner was when Frey went out of his way to profusely apologize to Croft.

The First Alleged Sex Encounter With James Dolan

The alleged unwanted sexual encounter happened soon after when Dolan booked her services for the second time.

Towards the end of the massage, Dolan pulled Ms. Croft towards him. She tried to push him away. But Dolan then grabbed Croft’s hands, dragging her to a couch in the same room and forcing her hands between his knees as he sat down.

Croft was adamant that she did not want to have any sexual interactions with Dolan, who was married at the time and over thirty years older than her. But she felt pressured and manipulated to submit to Dolan’s advances because of Frey’s apology which led her to think of his immense power over everyone’s position on the tour.

From there on, Croft felt obligated to submit to Dolan’s advances multiple times for the remainder of the tour.

Croft described Dolan in the lawsuit to be “extremely manipulative.” She said Dolan constantly reminded her of the way he “fixed” the situation with Golseth for her. He would also regularly namedrop famous celebrities and sports stars he said were his friends. Although Dolan claimed to be sober, Croft alleged that she saw “multiple bottles of Valium and Ambien in Dolan’s possession.”

James Dolan’s Alleged Sex Trafficking

In 2014, Dolan arranged for Croft to join the Eagles and tour again in Los Angeles in the guise of performing legal massage services for the band and other tour members. But in reality, the lawsuit alleged that Croft “was flown out to Los Angeles for the purposes of engaging in unwanted sexual acts with Dolan.”

On that same trip, Croft said she met Weinstein, who bragged that Dolan was one of his “best friends” in an elevator encounter that led to the alleged sexual assault.

While waiting for the elevator at her hotel, Weinstein initiated a conversation and asked her, “Who is that to-go box for?” Croft responded that it was for her friend, Dolan, who was also staying at the hotel. The media mogul then invited her to his room to discuss a job opportunity to perform massages to actors on their movie sets. Stunned by the offer, Croft agreed to join him in his suite.

Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Sexual Assault

While in the living room, Croft alleged that Weinstein pressured her into changing clothes, referencing one of his shows “Project Runway” to coerce her into doing it in front of him, even flattering him with Reese Witherspoon comparison. But Croft insisted on changing clothes in the bathroom. Then later in the conversation, Weinstein allegedly asked Croft to perform a massage, which she refused to do on bed and insisted on being done on her massage table.

She talked he way out of Weinstein’s advances and walked out toward her room only to be chased by Weinstein, who sexually assaulted her in her room.

The lawsuit said Weinstein then backed Croft onto the bed, forced her down, and forced her legs open. Standing between her legs, he undid his robe, and shoved his fingers inside of her, using his other hand to hold her down. It only stopped when Dolan called in her room’s telephone.

Croft reported the incident to Dolan. But the Knicks owner dismissed it. Croft described Dolan as “was not at all surprised” and he allegedly told her that Weinstein “was ‘a troubled person’ that had a lot of ‘serious issues,’ but that his friends were ‘trying to get him to address’ those issues.”

Seeking Damages

The day after the alleged sexual assault, Croft felt so physically and emotionally unwell that she called out sick from work. She left the tour soon after “heartbroken and traumatized.”

Croft went home to Tennessee and was never the same again. She tried to continue her career but “she would often have panic attacks” leading to her massage appointments. She turned to alcohol and drug abuse to forget her nightmares with Dolan and Weinstein which “later required extensive rehabilitation to cope with her depression and the related substance use.”

Croft is seeking punitive and exemplary damages along with monetary compensation for the “mental pain, anguish, severe emotional distress and economic harm.