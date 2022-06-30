Knicks Sign 18-Year-Old ‘Flashy Playmaker’ After NBA Draft

The New York Knicks are expected to add Jalen Brunson once free agency opens, as reports have indicated that he’ll ink a four-year, $110 million deal once free agency opens. However, that doesn’t mean they’re done looking at point guards this offseason.

Outside of Brunson and Immanuel Quickley, New York’s guard depth is lacking a bit. In turn, they could look to bolster their rotation this summer. And while free agency could do their best avenue to do that, they started the process immediately after the NBA Draft.

New York picked up Duke wing Trevor Keels in the draft, but afterward, they signed Jean Montero to an Exhibit 10 deal. He will play on their Summer League squad. Montero, who will turn 19 years old on July 3, played in the Overtime Elite league last year. He’s now one of the first players ever from the league to make the NBA.

The New York Knicks have agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with guard Jean Montero (Overtime Elite), agent Adie Von Gontard told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 24, 2022

However, the year before that, Montero played in Spain. Everywhere he went, his stats never jumped off the page, but his raw athletic ability and basketball skills have always jumped off the page. He’s very much a developmental project.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer wrote about him as a prospect in his 2022 NBA Draft Guide, providing some great insight.

Montero’s Strengths as a Prospect

According to O’Connor, Montero’s biggest strength is his ball-handling. He praised Montero’s speed and ability to make plays for others, acknowledging his versatility to play at any speed necessary within the offense.

“Flashy playmaker with the craftiness to get where he wants on the court,” O’Connor wrote. “He quickly gets into his shots, which is critical for an undersized guard. He can play at any speed, whether it’s fast in the break, slow in the pick-and-roll, or either out of isolation. In the open court, he’s unselfish and pushes it.”

Jean Montero is one of the most ELITE passers in this draft class 🔥 @jeanmontero03 pic.twitter.com/y3CO43Lxg4 — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) June 22, 2022

Other strengths listed by O’Connor included his shooting upside. Although Montero hasn’t been able to consistently shoot, he’s shown signs that he can turn into a shooter in the future.

“Though the results are inconsistent so far, he’s a smooth shooter off the dribble,” said O’Connor. “For years, he displayed great touch near the paint and from the free throw line, so improving his 3-point and midrange shooting may just be a matter of time.”

However, while Montero has a ton of upside, he also has some very clear weaknesses.

Montero’s Weaknesses as a Prospect

As noted by O’Connor, Montero’s skinny frame mean his defensive upside is extremely limited. If he’s not able to pick things up on that side of the ball, he’ll end up struggling in the league.

“He’s a skinny 6-foot-3 guard at an increasingly tall position, which limits his defensive upside. He also lacks focus. If he played hard, he could survive as a scrappy smaller guard. Unless he starts defending with consistent intensity, it’s hard to see him contributing to much winning basketball,” said O’Connor.

Jean Montero ready to show out in NYC 🚀 @jeanmontero03 x @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/2j1MES7nzh — Overtime Elite (@OvertimeElite) June 24, 2022

Simultaneously, O’Connor noted that teams around the NBA are confused by Montero and his decision making before entering the draft.

“NBA teams are a bit puzzled by him,” O’Connor reported. “He left Gran Canaria in the Spanish League to play in the Overtime League, which is made up of younger and lower-level players. He didn’t exactly outperform the competition, either.”

Regardless of his strengths and weaknesses, Montero’s potential upside makes him a great developmental project for the Knicks to take a chance on.