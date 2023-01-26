Knicks Legend Who Inspired ‘Linsanity’ Makes Career-Altering Decision

When former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin signed with the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) over the summer, there was hope that the move would be the first note of his hardwood Redemption Song. In the end, though, his run there reached its end before it really even got going.

By late December, Lin and the Loong Lions were no more, and the 34-year-old was unsure of what his next move would be. However, he made the following promise to his fans in the wake of his CBA exit, via Instagram: “When I have a decision, I will be sure to let everyone know.”

On Wednesday, January 25 — a little under a month after sharing that message — Lin followed through on his vow by revealing what his next career chapter would be.

Rest assured, he hasn’t laced up the hi-tops for the last time.

Former Knicks Sensation Jeremy Lin Signs With Taiwanese Club

Lin announced that his playing career would continue with the Instagram post embedded above, which featured his likeness photoshopped into an all-new jersey. The post’s caption read, “KaoHsiung, here I come! #year13.”

That same day, the Kaohsiung Steelers of the Taiwanese P. LEAGUE+ (PLG) confirmed that Lin would be suiting up for them with a welcome announcement on their official homepage. And for a struggling Steelers squad, the ex-Knick’s arrival could not have come sooner.

Kaohsiung currently sits in sixth place (out of six teams) in the PLG standings with a record of 2-13. More than anything, the team was in need of bodies; games against the Taipei Fubon Braves and the New Taipei Kings were postponed earlier this month amid multiple players entering the PLG’s version of health and safety protocols.

The Steelers’ COVID-19 crunch hits close to home for Lin, as the virus has played a major role in determining the direction his hoops career has taken these last few years.

Lin Has Been Through the Gauntlet Recently

During the 2020-21 campaign, it appeared as though Lin was trending toward an NBA comeback. In 11 total appearances with the Santa Cruz Warriors — Golden State‘s G League affiliate — he averaged 19.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50.7% from the floor and 43.1% from deep.

When his phone didn’t ring, he elected to return to China and the Beijing Ducks — where he had starred in 2019-20 — instead. Alas, that move didn’t bear the fruit Lin had anticipated when a particularly rough bout with COVID-19 took him out of the game and had some long-lasting effects.

“I’ve been feeling very tired — like I couldn’t breathe — so for me, going down this path might seem more difficult than others,” said Lin (who lost 20 pounds while in quarantine) in January of last year.

Lin was optimistic that he would be able to rediscover himself with Guangzhou this season. Alas, his debut was delayed and the team’s coaches didn’t really know what to do with him once he was available. All told, he made only seven appearances for the team, averaging just 6.9 points in 11.6 minutes per contest.