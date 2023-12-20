Knicks Receive Major News on Jericho Sims Injury

The New York Knicks centers are falling like dominoes.

After losing Mitchell Robinson for at least two months, the Knicks’ center rotation got thinner with Jericho Sims suffering a right ankle sprain.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that Sims is expected to miss one to two weeks after sustaining the injury in the opening minutes of the Knicks’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Knicks center Jericho Sims (right ankle sprain) is expected to miss one-to-two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Sims injured himself against the Lakers on Monday. The Knicks are already down starting center Mitchell Robinson with an injury. pic.twitter.com/to0PqTRDPr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2023

Sims started at center since Robinson fractured his left ankle in Boston on December 8. It only lasted five games.

Sims sustained the injury after stepping on Anthony Davis’ foot after challenging the Lakers’ big man shot. He left the game with still 8:32 in the first quarter and did not return.

Sims averaged 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.6 minutes over his last five games as a starter.

Knicks’ Remaining Center Rotation

With two of their big men out, the Knicks are left with Isaiah Hartenstein and recently signed veteran Taj Gibson, who re-joined the team last week.

The Knicks opened up a roster spot for Gibson after waiving shooting guard Dylan Windler, who plays for their G League Team. They will incur a $659,454 cap hit on the waiver, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Windler’s $2.1 million contract was set to become fully guaranteed on January 7.

Hartenstein is averaging 9.8 rebounds, 9.2 points and 2.2 blocks since Robinson went down with the ankle injury. He grabbed a then-career-high 16 rebounds against the Celtics after Robinson left the game. He topped that with a new career-high 17 against the Lakers.

But Tom Thibodeau preferred Hartenstein to remain with the second unit who are among the top benches in the league. The Knicks’ second unit is currently tied with the Houston Rockets bench with the third-best net rating (2.9) this season entering December 20 games.

It remains to be seen whether Thibodeau will be forced to start him or lean on Gibson, his longtime player and trusted big man. Gibson played for Thibodeau in all his coaching stops from Chicago, Minnesota to New York.

The Knicks signed Gibson, who at 38 is the fourth-oldest active player in the NBA, as an emergency backup in the wake of Robinson’s injury. Now, the veteran big man will have to play meaningful minutes starting Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Gibson played sparingly in the Knicks’ last three games, averaging 1.3 rebounds in 4.5 minutes.

Supermodel Yanked off Knicks VIP List

Knicks games will miss the vibrant presence of supermodel Emily Ratajkowski after her access to complimentary tickets was revoked.

According to Page Six, MSG removed Ratajkowski’s privilege after she and her fellow model and friend, Irina Shayk, left their courtside seats early during the Knicks’ 21-point comeback win over the Miami Heat on November 24.

MSG denied Ratajkowski’s subsequent request for Rangers tickets at MSG after the incident.

An MSG spokesperson told Page Six on December 18 that Ratajkowski “was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time.”

According to the report, “Emily was unaware of any issue, given that she and Irina left the game early due to a childcare issue at home.”