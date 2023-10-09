Tom Thibodeau Reveals Standout Player in Knicks Training Camp

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau had an intriguing revelation on who stood out in their training camp at Charleston, South Carolina last week.

It was not the usual suspects — Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle or RJ Barrett — but it was their low-key, unassuming third-string center.

“Jericho [Sims] has really had a great camp. He’s the one guy,” Thibodeau said after Saturday’s practice via New York Post. “Obviously, coming off the surgery, he had a great summer the way he worked. He’s really done a good job for us.”

The 24-year-old Sims’ chance to crack this season’s Knicks rotation is either when one of Mitchell Robinson or Isaiah Hartenstein is out or the opposing bench’s power forward has an imposing size that de-facto backup Josh Hart can’t handle.

The uber-athletic Sims improved in his second year with the Knicks last season, averaging solid numbers — 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 points on 77.6% shooting — in 15.6 minutes across 52 games, including 14 spot starts. His promising sophomore season was cut short with a shoulder injury. But he’s fully recovered from his April surgery that repaired a torn labrum and cuff tendon in his right shoulder.

Based on Thibodeau’s effusive praise of the young big man, the 6-foot-10 Sims could be the Knicks’ best-kept secret waiting to be unleashed this season.

Evan Fournier Still Hopes to Play for Knicks

After his scathing remarks about the Knicks this summer about wanting to get traded, Evan Fournier has reversed gears as he gets stuck in New York.

“To be honest — I might be dreaming — but to me, I can help the team,” Fournier told reporters after Saturday’s practice in the Knicks training camp at Charleston, South Carolina. “I’m a good player. I can f—— play. I can bring stuff that this team doesn’t have, too. I have hope to play.”

Fournier is hoping against hope as Thibodeau has already made up his mind.

“I have great respect for [Fournier], and I didn’t go into the season thinking we were going to do the things that we ended up doing,” Thibodeau told reporters during the Knicks media day. “We did it because we weren’t having success one way. So we adjusted, and then the next group that went in, it’s hard to argue with 37 and 22 [record] and a plus five net rating.”

The $20-Million Gap Between Knicks and Immanuel Quickley

There is a $20 million gap between the New York Knicks and last season’s Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in their extension talks, according to Hoopshype Michael Scotto.

“I think for the Knicks they want it to be at [$80 million], you know like a 4 [years] for [$80 million],” Scotto said on “The Knicks Recap” podcast. “I think for Quick, he’d like it more 4 [years] for [$100 million].”

Both sides have until October 23 to terms or Quickley enters next offseason as a restricted free agent.

Fred Katz of The Athletic believes that “there’s a better than 50% chance” that a Quickley extension gets sealed right before the deadline.

“I’m gonna guess it happens on like the 21st or 22nd or 23rd,” Katz said on the “Knicks Film School” podcast. “I’m gonna say [five years] for $105 million.”